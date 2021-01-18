Strengthening storm could bring a blizzard to parts of the UK around midweek

Several far-reaching storms impacting northern and western Europe this week will bring widespread rain, wind and snow. As the worst of the storm hits the United Kingdom, a blizzard can unfold across portions of England and Scotland.

"There will be a total of three storms to impact the region through Thursday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

"The first storm has been named Storm Christoph and will move across the British Isles on Tuesday and Tuesday night with heavy rain for parts of the British Isles. This will then bring a snowstorm to southern Norway, central Sweden and Finland as well as a period of snow that will transition over to rain across eastern Germany, Poland, the Baltic States and southern Sweden," explained Roys.

While snow is expected to be widespread from Germany into Poland and the Baltics, snow amounts will be on the lighter side, averaging up to 8 cm (3 inches) in most areas.

Despite the snow being relatively light, it can still bring travel delays to places like Dresden and Warsaw. Impact, however, may be short-lived as temperatures rise above freezing and any snow either comes to an end or transitions to a period of rain.

Much of Poland and Germany will be milder and dry on Wednesday allowing any snow that does accumulate to begin melting.

Roy said, "The second storm will move from the Bay of Biscay on Wednesday northeastward through the British Isles into the North Sea from Tuesday night through Thursday."

This storm will bring its greatest impacts to the British Isles from Wednesday into Thursday as it strengthens and brings heavy rain, wind and snow.

While precipitation in many areas across the United Kingdom will begin as rain Monday night and Tuesday, Roys explains, "As the storm approaches Norway and intensifies, rain will transition to snow across the higher elevations of northern England and Scotland and produce blizzard conditions from late Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon."

The criteria for a blizzard as defined by the UK Met Office is "Moderate or heavy falling snow (either continuous or in the form of frequent showers) with winds speeds of 30 mph or more and a reasonably extensive snow cover reducing visibility to 200 meters or less."

The heaviest snow will be reserved for the Scottish Highlands as well as the hills of southern Scotland and northern England where 8-15 cm (3-6 inches) can fall. However, snow accumulations alone are not expected to bring the most significant impacts.

As the storm strengthens across the North Sea and winds increase, blowing snow can greatly reduce visibility and cause severe drifting. This may render some roads impassable from Wednesday night into Thursday.

The A68 from Newcastle upon Tyne to Edinburgh as well as the A9 through Scotland could have delays due to slippery conditions. Some of the greatest major travel impacts will be reserved for roads such as the A93 that travel across mountainous areas.

It may be cold enough for snow to mix with the rain at times in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, but accumulations are most likely to be found farther inland and across any higher terrain.

As the storm spreads moisture into Scandinavia, heavy snow will fall across much of southern and central Norway into central Sweden. The most significant accumulation will be just inland across southern Norway where 30-60 cm (12-24 inches) can accumulate through the course of the week.

In addition to the snow, the first two storms can also bring heavy rain to southern parts of the United Kingdom and can spark flooding. Wales and northwestern England are most likely to get rain heavy enough to produce flooding. Heavy rain is also possible across far northwestern Spain. Rain amounts in these areas can reach 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) from Monday night into Thursday with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 200 mm (8 inches).

Roy added, "A third and final storm will move out of the Atlantic Ocean eastward through the Bay of Biscay into western France on Thursday. This will bring heavy rain to northwestern Iberia and western and central France along with damaging winds to the western France."

This storm is expected to be fast-moving and largely be a wind producer with gusts reaching upwards of 100 km/h (about 60 mph) in northwestern Spain as well as western and northern France. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 120 km/h (75 mph) is expected and most likely in western France.

These winds can be strong enough to knock out power to some areas and down some tree branches.

The three storms are expected to weaken as they push into eastern Europe as the week progresses. While they can bring areas of rain and snow, impacts are expected to remain much less than compared to northern and western Europe.

