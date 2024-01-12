Blizzard issued for Green bay area; 10-15 inches of snow in the forecast; schools closed

GREEN BAY - Green Bay could be in the middle of a blizzard Friday afternoon.

A blizzard warning is in place for much of northeastern Wisconsin including Green Bay starting Friday afternoon. The warning is from 3 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday.

The National Weather Service Green Bay had initially put out a winter storm warning starting 6 a.m. but upgraded it into a blizzard warning for most of Friday because of the high winds and increase in snowfall. The winter storm warning still remains in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the expected blizzard, most schools in the Green Bay are ending the day early or are closed for the whole day.

Here's what to know about the possible blizzard, which schools are canceled, and how the snow is affecting flights at local airports. This story will be updated with more event closings throughout the day.

How much snow will Green Bay get?

The area could see over a foot of snow this weekend.

Green Bay will get between 10 to 15 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service Green Bay. The highest amounts will be in the northeast region and along the lakeshore. Snow will get heavier Friday afternoon and evening. With temperatures below freezing, meteorologists expect the incoming snow to accumulate.

Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Winnebago, Calumet, and Manitowoc counties are part of the blizzard warning.

What about winds?

Winds will reach 50 mph in Green Bay and the Fox Valley and visibility could drop below a quarter mile during the blizzard, according to the blizzard warning.

The weather service warns people to avoid traveling as the weather will affect commutes Friday.

Project snowfall totals.

Which schools are closing early or canceled for the day?

Area schools will either have an early release or will be closed today.

Here are area schools that have a two-hour early release. All after-school activities are canceled.

Green Bay School District

Ashwaubenon School District

De Pere School District

West De Pere School District

Here are area school districts that are closed Friday.

Howard-Suamico School District

Wrightstown Community School District

Pulaski Community School District

Oneida Nation School District

Flights are delayed or canceled

Most flights from the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and Appleton International Airport and have been canceled Friday. Check their websites for updates.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay weather: 10-15 inches of snow forecast, blizzard warning