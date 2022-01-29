🌱 Blizzard Snow Totals + Lawrence CEO Announces Congress Bid

Get on up, Five Towns! Here's everything you need to know to get this Sunday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 25 Low: 16.

Here are the top three stories today in Five Towns:

Saturday's blizzard warning lasted until 7 p.m. Nassau County received between 9 and 18 inches of snow. Very few power outages were reported. (Patch) Bill Staniford, a tech company CEO from Lawrence, announced Friday he is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice in the 4th Congressional District. (Subscription: Newsday) A woman was found dead in a car at the Uniondale Marriott on Saturday morning. A snowplow driver found the woman in the car at 2:45 a.m. The car window was open and the woman inside was exposed to the elements. (News 12)

Today in Five Towns:

HWBA/HLSC Community Ice Skating Night, 6:30 p.m., Grant Park Skating Rink

From my notebook:

Two Amityville nurses were arraigned Friday for fraudulently filling out COVID-19 vaccination cards and entering the false vaccine status information in the state database. Authorities say the two women made $1.5 million in profit: Julie DeVuono, 49 , the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare and a nurse practitioner and her employee Marissa Urraro, 44, a licensed practical nurse. (Subscription: Newsday)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Franklin Elementary: " I need to have three large bureaus, and a queen size bed moved to another floor within my house ." (Nextdoor)

Joseph from Nextdoor's Community Team, Nextdoor New York: "Did you know 11,500 people visit the ER each year due to shoveling? To help keep you safe while shoveling, follow my safety tips below and share yours in the comments. Dress warmly and in layers and hydrate." (Nextdoor)

Events:

HWBA/HLSC Community Ice Skating Night (January 30)

FREE WEBINAR | “Gothic Architecture in Florence and Siena” (February 1)

Story continues

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Sports For Athletes With Disabilities (Details)

Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics (Details)

