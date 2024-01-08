Blizzard warning in effect in mountains with possible snow on tap across Puget Sound

A blizzard warning will soon take effect effect near the Cascade mountains, with lowland snow potentially on tap across Western Washington later this week.

The National Weather Service based out of the Seattle area hasn’t had to issue a blizzard warning in over a decade. But on Monday, that notice was sent out for areas through the Cascades and Olympics spanning the northern edge of the state down to the southern border.

A blizzard warning constitutes blowing snow, 35-plus mile an hour wins, and less than a quarter mile of visibility over the course of over three hours at a time. That warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

After that, things get interested for the lowlands when temperatures dip on Thursday. According to the NWS, there’s a 40 to 60% the Puget Sound lowlands get an inch or more of snow between Thursday and Saturday, with a slimmer 10 to 15% chance of four inches or more.

Happy Monday! This is going to be a very busy weather week. Rain today & heavy mtn. snow with some wet snow possible north this AM. Very windy tomorrow with Blizzard Conditions in the mtns. Very cold with snow possible later this week. #NickKnows #wawx pic.twitter.com/hE1g5JBCSb — Nick Allard (@NickAllardKIRO7) January 8, 2024

According to KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard, the best chance of widespread lowland snow will be on Friday.

That said, snow forecasts in our region can change on a dime, so stick with KIRO 7 this week for everything you need to know to prep for the coming weather.