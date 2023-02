ABC News

Alec Baldwin's defense attorneys on Tuesday withdrew their motion challenging the gun enhancement charges that prosecutors in New Mexico dropped from the criminal charges but not without a few pointed words for their adversaries. The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announced Monday it is dropping the gun enhancement charge -- a crime that would have carried a five-year sentence if convicted -- against Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in October 2021. The defense notice to withdraw took aim at the special prosecutor's characterization of Baldwin's counsel as "fancy lawyers" who were attempting to "distract" from the case.