BLM co-founder quits movement's foundation amid controversy over $3m property portfolio

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Verity Bowman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrisse Cullors poses for a photo - Amy Harris /Invision/AP
Patrisse Cullors poses for a photo - Amy Harris /Invision/AP

A Black Lives Matter co-founder has resigned from her role as executive director after hitting out at a "right-wing smear campaign" that revealed her $3 million housing portfolio.

Patrisse Cullors, an integral figure of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, made the announcement on Thursday and will reprise her role today.

"I've created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave," she said. "It feels like the time is right."

Ms Cullors cited the release of her second book and a TV deal as the cause of her departure, but it comes after a heated controversy over the foundation's finances and her personal wealth.

Despite describing herself as a “trained marxist'' Ms Cullors owns numerous multi-million dollar properties, including a recently purchased $1.4 million home in an affluent LA neighborhood.

BLM said she had "received a total of $120,000 since the organisation's inception in 2013, for duties such as serving as spokesperson and engaging in political education work”.

Black Lives Matter supporters and others march across the Brooklyn Bridge to honor George Floyd on the one year anniversary of his death on May 25, 2021 - Spencer Platt&#xa0;/Getty Images North America&#xa0;
Black Lives Matter supporters and others march across the Brooklyn Bridge to honor George Floyd on the one year anniversary of his death on May 25, 2021 - Spencer Platt /Getty Images North America

The 37-year-old activist decried the widely publicised concern as “right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character”.

“I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” she added as she denied that finances had any relation to her resignation. She maintains her decision has been in the works for over a year.

BLM amassed $90 million in donations last year, as the movement hit the global spotlight following the murder of black man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

The foundation spent a third of that sum in 2020 on operating expenses, grants to black-led organisations and other charitable giving.

But concerns have been raised as to how much of the funding was spent on racial justice programmes.

Activists called for more transparency and said more should be given to the black communities directly impacted by police brutality.

“That is the most tragic aspect,” said the Rev T Sheri Dickerson, the president of an Oklahoma City BLM chapter and a representative of the (hash)BLM10, a national group of organisers that has publicly criticised the foundation over funding and transparency.

“I know some of [the families] are feeling exploited, their pain exploited, and that’s not something that I ever want to be affiliated with.”

Ms Cullors and the foundation said that they support families without disclosing finances or making public announcements.

In 2018, Ms Cullors’ book "When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir” became an instant New York Times bestseller.

She will release a second book, "An Abolitionists Handbook”, in October and has a multi-year deal with Warner Bros to produce original content centred on black stories.

“If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes,” Hawk Newsome, a Black Lives Matter organiser, told The New York Post.

"It's really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement."

Recommended Stories

  • BLM's Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation

    A co-founder of Black Lives Matter announced Thursday that she is stepping down as executive director of the movement’s foundation. Patrisse Cullors, who has been at the helm of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for nearly six years, said she is leaving to focus on other projects, including the upcoming release of her second book and a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros. Her last day with the foundation is Friday. “I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors told The Associated Press.

  • Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic

    Paul Delacruz Megia enthusiastically embraced challenges in his job at the Valley Transportation Authority, his supervisor said. Taptejdeep Singh led people to safety during the shooting. Adrian Balleza was fun to work with, and Alex Fritch was the rock of his family.

  • Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly said she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18

    Holly Ramsay said on her new mental-health podcast that she spent three months in a psychiatric hospital following the two assaults.

  • 2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns near Key West, Florida

    Eight people were rescued about 1 p.m. after a boat that left from Cuba flipped 16 miles southwest of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.

  • Officers face charges in restraint death of Black man

    The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges of second-degree murder against Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, and first-degree manslaughter against Timothy Rankine. Witnesses reported seeing Burbank and Collins, who are both white, attack Ellis without provocation, according to a probable cause statement filed in Pierce County Superior Court.

  • Russia says U.S. decision not to rejoin Open Skies arms pact is 'political mistake'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday a U.S. decision not to rejoin the Open Skies arms control pact, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member states, is a "political mistake" ahead of a summit between the countries' presidents. The original U.S. decision to quit the pact was taken last year by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, but Moscow had hoped his successor Joe Biden would reverse it.

  • A Wave of Afghan Surrenders to the Taliban Picks Up Speed

    MEHTAR LAM, Afghanistan — Ammunition was depleted inside the bedraggled outposts in Laghman province. Food was scarce. Some police officers hadn’t been paid in five months. Then, just as U.S. troops began leaving the country in early May, Taliban fighters besieged seven rural Afghan military outposts across the wheat fields and onion patches of the province, in eastern Afghanistan. The insurgents enlisted village elders to visit the outposts bearing a message: Surrender or die. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times By mid-month, security forces had surrendered all seven outposts after extended negotiations, according to village elders. At least 120 soldiers and police were given safe passage to the government-held provincial center in return for handing over weapons and equipment. “We told them, ‘Look, your situation is bad — reinforcements aren’t coming,’ ” said Nabi Sarwar Khadim, 53, one of several elders who negotiated the surrenders. Since May 1, at least 26 outposts and bases in just four provinces — Laghman, Baghlan, Wardak and Ghazni — have surrendered after such negotiations, according to village elders and government officials. With morale diving as U.S. troops leave, and the Taliban seizing on each surrender as a propaganda victory, each collapse feeds the next in the Afghan countryside. Among the negotiated surrenders were four district centers, which house local governors, police and intelligence chiefs — effectively handing the government facilities to Taliban control and scattering the officials there, at least temporarily. The Taliban have negotiated Afghan troop surrenders in the past, but never at the scale and pace of the base collapses this month in the four provinces extending east, north and west of Kabul. The tactic has removed hundreds of government forces from the battlefield, secured strategic territory and reaped weapons, ammunition and vehicles for the Taliban — often without firing a shot. The base collapses are one measure of the rapidly deteriorating government war effort as one outpost after another falls, sometimes after battles, but often after wholesale surrenders. The surrenders are part of a broader Taliban playbook of seizing and holding territory as security force morale plummets with the exit of international troops. Buyoffs of local police and militia. Local cease-fires that allow the Taliban to consolidate gains. A sustained military offensive despite pleas for peace talks and a nationwide cease-fire. “The government is not able to save the security forces,” said Mohammed Jalal, a village elder in Baghlan province. “If they fight, they will be killed, so they have to surrender.” The surrenders are the work of Taliban Invitation and Guidance Committees, which intervene after insurgents cut off roads and supplies to surrounded outposts. Committee leaders or Taliban military leaders phone base commanders — and sometimes their families — and offer to spare troops’ lives if they surrender their outposts, weapons and ammunition. In several cases, the committees have given surrendering troops money — typically around $130 — and civilian clothes and sent them home unharmed. But first they videotape the men as they promise not to rejoin the security forces. They log their phone numbers and the names of family members — and vow to kill the men if they rejoin the military. “The Taliban commander and the Invitation and Guidance Committee called me more than 10 times and asked me to surrender,” said Maj. Imam Shah Zafari, 34, a district police chief in Wardak province who surrendered his command center and weapons on May 11 after negotiations mediated by local elders. After the Taliban provided a car ride home to Kabul, he said, a committee member phoned to assure him that the government would not imprison him for surrendering. “He said, ‘We have so much power in the government and we can release you,’ ” Zafari said. The Taliban committees take advantage of a defining characteristic of Afghan wars: Fighters and commanders regularly switch sides, cut deals, negotiate surrenders and cultivate village elders for influence with local residents. The current conflict is really dozens of local wars. These are intimate struggles, where brothers and cousins battle one another and commanders on each side cajole, threaten and negotiate by cellphone. “A Taliban commander calls me all the time, trying to destroy my morale, so that I’ll surrender,” said Wahidullah Zindani, 36, a bearded, sunburned police commander who has rejected Taliban demands to surrender his nine-man, bullet-pocked outpost in Laghman province. The negotiated surrenders are part of a broader offensive in which the Taliban have surrounded at least five provincial capitals this spring, according to a Pentagon inspector general report released May 18. The offensive has intensified since the U.S. withdrawal began May 1. The Taliban have used their control of several major highways to cut off bases and garrisons, leaving them vulnerable. The surrenders have a profound psychological effect. “They call and say the Taliban are powerful enough to defeat the U.S. and they can easily take Laghman province, so you should remember this before we kill you,” Rahmatullah Yarmal, Laghman’s 29-year-old governor, said of the Taliban committees during an interview inside his barricaded compound in Mehtar Lam, the provincial capital. It’s an effective propaganda tactic, the governor conceded — so effective that some outpost commanders now refuse to speak to elders or Taliban negotiators. He said many elders were not neutral peacemakers, but hand-picked Taliban supporters. Yarmal said 60 police officers who surrendered and took refuge in his government center are now primed to fight to retake the seven lost outposts. “I think we’ll have them back in a month,” he said. But just hours after the governor spoke on May 19, a nearby district center, Dawlat Shah, surrendered without any resistance after negotiations. By the next morning, five more outposts had surrendered the same way in the district of Alishing, also in Laghman, district officials said. Those Taliban victories were facilitated, in part, by a 30-day cease-fire negotiated by elders on May 17 in the heavily contested district of Alingar, allowing the Taliban to shift resources to the Alishing, where they forced the negotiated surrender of the five outposts just two days later. (On May 21, the Taliban violated the cease-fire with renewed attacks in Alingar, Khadim said.) The series of base collapses represented the second wholesale surrender in a Laghman district in two weeks. On May 7, three outposts and a military base collapsed the same way without a fight, said Nasir Ahmad Himat, the Alingar district governor. “The soldiers simply dropped their weapons, got in their vehicles and went to the district center or provincial capital,” said Faqirullah, a village elder who goes by one name. As Taliban fighters advanced on the provincial capital Sunday, Yarmal announced that 110 security force members who had surrendered, and several commanders who were supposed to supervise them, had been detained for negligence. Also Sunday, the Afghan military announced that troop reinforcements and the military chief of staff had rushed to Laghman to try to repel the Taliban assault. In Ghazni province, Hasan Reza Yousofi, a provincial councilman, said he begged officials to send reinforcements to an outpost and a military base that ultimately fell to the Taliban this month. He played a recorded phone call from a police officer, Abdul Ahmad, who said his ammunition was gone and his men were drinking rainwater because the base water tower had been destroyed by a rocket. “We have been sold out — we make calls for reinforcements, but officials don’t help,” the recorded voice said. “The Taliban sent us tribal elders who said, ‘Surrender, you are sold out, no one will help you.’ ” Yousofi said he did not know whether Ahmad survived after his outpost fell. Negotiations have proved remarkably fruitful for the Taliban in Baghlan province, where at least 100 soldiers surrendered, and in Wardak province, where about 130 security force members surrendered following negotiations, officials said. In Laghman province, negotiations leading to the surrender of the seven outposts stretched over 10 days. Khadim, the village elder, said different elders negotiated with commanders of each outpost. “We guaranteed they would not be killed,” he said. “There was nothing written, just our word.” A few miles away, Zindani refused to surrender his forlorn outpost near the front line. He said officers who had negotiated surrenders at three nearby outposts had betrayed their country. One of his men, Muhammad Agha Bambard, said he would fight to avenge the deaths of two brothers he said were killed by the Taliban. He would never surrender, he said. Zindani’s nine men were down to a machine gun, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and one AK-47 rifle each inside a ramshackle outpost with bloodstained walls. But he said he intended to fight on — as he told the Taliban commander who regularly phoned to demand his surrender. “I told him, ‘I’m a soldier of my country,’ ” the commander said. “I am not here to surrender.” Four days later, on Sunday, the outpost was overrun during a firefight with the Taliban, a member of the provincial council said. One police officer was shot dead and Zindani and his outgunned men were taken prisoner. A few hours later, the Taliban released a video showing Bambard being questioned by a Taliban commander as he lay on a mattress, his face and neck bandaged. In a mocking tone, the commander asked why Bambard had posted on his Facebook page that he would not let the enemy capture his outpost while he was alive. The wounded officer responded, “This is Afghanistan.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • NBA players aren't being sensitive. Fans have gone to the land of assault.

    It’s hard to negotiate the visual of white fans going after Black players, unprompted and seemingly doing so under the shroud of privilege and entitlement.

  • Mickey Callaway should never be associated with Major League Baseball again

    In a perfect world, Callaway's suspension would just be a formality and he'd never work for another baseball team again, though history tells us differently.

  • 15-Year-Old Girl Convinces Her Boyfriend To Murder Her Dad For Having Too Many Rules

    Parent-children relationships can be difficult -- but the murder of Lewis "Lewy" Fryer exposed a dark and twisted scheme orchestrated by his own teen daughter. On the morning of May 13, 2010 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, a frantic 911 came in from a 15-year-old girl reporting she had found her father dead. "There's blood everywhere ... I've never seen a dead body before," Kaleigh Fryer frantically says in audio of the call obtained by "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen. When police arrived at the scene, they found Lewy Fryer dead in his bedroom. There were clear signs of a struggle, with blood on the walls, floor, and bed. He had been stabbed in the neck and back. There was no sign of forced entry, although his car was missing. Kaleigh told investigators she had last seen her dad the night before when she went to sleep. He didn't wake her up in the morning like he normally did, so when she got up at around 7 a.m. she went to check on him and found the bloody scene. Kaleigh Fryer and Jay Chiles When asked if her father had any enemies, Kaleigh responded, "Everybody likes my dad," as seen in footage obtained by "Killer Couples." Investigators talked to Kaleigh's 18-year-old brother Keith, who had an alibi -- he had been with friends the night before. They also spoke to his ex-wife, Trisha. The two had split in 1997 because of her drug habit and Lewy had sole custody. "My early childhood, I don't remember a lot of my mom because she would come in and out of our life because she did a lot of prison time," Keith Fryer told producers. Trish denied having anything to do with the murder and it was clear custody of the kids wouldn't have been a motive: Lewy let her take the kids whenever she could. Police then scoured the neighborhood and talked to those who knew the Fryer family. What they learned from two of Kaleigh's friends changed the course of the investigation. They revealed Kaleigh was very rebellious and was known to drink, throw parties when her father wasn't home, and get into fights. She had been expelled multiple times. "Kaleigh was not somebody you wanted to mess with. People knew if it came down to do it she wouldn't be afraid to throw hands or get in someone's face," friend Gina Porter told "Killer Couples." Recently, Lewy had been trying to instill order and create more rules for Kaleigh, which she hated, according to the friends. Most shocking of all, though, was that Kaleigh had a 21-year-old boyfriend, Jay Chiles. In the state of Oklahoma, their age difference meant a sexual relationship between the two violated statuary rape laws. Chiles had no home, no job, and no money. Kaleigh regularly snuck him into the Fryer residence at night She had been hiding him from her father, but shortly before he was killed, Lewy had learned about Chiles. He had confronted Chiles and told him not to see his daughter anymore. "He wasn't happy about it because of the age difference and it wasn't something he would condone by any means," Keith told producers. "It was an illegal relationship." The search was on for Chiles, who was eventually located in Oklahoma City. At first, Chiles told investigators he had nothing to do with the murder, but eventually he admitted he was at the Fryer home the night of the murder. Lewy had woken up, Chiles claimed, found the pair together, and tried to attack him with a golf club. Chiles grabbed a kitchen knife that he used in self-defense, he said. However, authorities knew form the bloodstain evidence in the bedroom that Lewy had been killed in bed, and that the golf clubs in the house were tucked away in a closet untouched. They told Chiles his story didn't work. Then, Chiles claimed he had gone to the home to rob Lewy, but when Lewy woke up, Chiles panicked and stabbed him. The story still didn't ring true for investigators. When pressed again, he revealed Kaleigh had convinced him to kill her father. "Jay’s belief is that her father is mean to her and has too many rules and she wants him dead because she'd be allowed to live with her mom and be happy and be with Jay," Lesley March, former Logan County assistant district attorney, told producers. According to Chiles, Kaleigh had asked him multiple times to kill her father, but he always refused -- until Kaleigh told him she was pregnant. "This is somebody that’s been kicked out of this house and kaleigh offers him a plan. They're going to live with her mother, they're going to be happy, they're going to have a place to live, and this just offers him something he cant turn down," Billy Wheeler, Guthrie City Attorney, told prducers. Ultimately, Kaleigh had told Chiles how to get into the home that morning, where to find the knife, and to steal the car and flee to Oklahoma City after committing the murder, where she would pick him up. She was in contact with him throughout the night and called him before calling 911 to check in. However, she never showed up at their meeting spot. Phone records backed up his story -- Kayleigh had indeed called Chiles in the morning right before she called 911, and the phone showed her online and active in the early morning hours while her father lay dead in the other room. About 16 hours after the murder, both Jay Chiles and Kayleigh Fryer were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Later on, Kaleigh's diary was discovered. She wrote in multiple entries about how much she hated her dad. It also eventually came out that Kaleigh had not actually been pregnant, which devastated Chiles. "She manipulated Jay into doing what she wanted and she got what she wanted," March told producers. In July 2010, Chiles took a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of life with parole. He also agreed to testify against Kaleigh, who still maintained her innocence. In May 2011, Kaleigh Fryer, now 16, was tried as an adult and found guilty of first-degree murder. She was also sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. "I think Kaleigh and Jay both had problems and they fed off each other," Porter told producers. For more on this case and others like it, watch "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • Battleship diplomacy: Britain's new aircraft carrier joins NATO, has message for China

    The maiden voyage of a new British aircraft carrier will seek to show allies that post-Brexit Britain is ready to defend Western interests and eager to see China respect international rules, the vessel's commander said. HMS Queen Elizabeth took part in NATO exercises in the Mediterranean this week, ahead of the eight-month voyage that will cross through the South China Sea in a signal to Beijing that sea lanes must remain open. The carrier is "a hugely powerful statement," Commodore Steve Moorhouse, the ship's commanding officer and captain told Reuters on deck off the Portuguese coast as F-35B fighter jets took off around him.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are ‘Full-On Dating’ and Excited About Their Future

    The first great summer 2021 romance has begun.

  • NBA playoffs: Jazz announce indefinite bans for 3 fans for heckling Ja Morant's family

    All three NBA games on Wednesday had a problem with fans.

  • Explaining the audit of the presidential election in Maricopa County, Ariz.

    The ballot counting process has been criticized by members of both parties.

  • Biden tells Republicans who oppose a Capitol riot commission to 'eat some chocolate chocolate chip' ice cream

    With a cone in hand, Biden said he "couldn't imagine" why Republicans are opposed to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot.

  • Chad Daybell Smiled And Appeared To Laugh During First Court Appearance After Murder Charges

    Chad Daybell smiled and laughed during his first court appearance Wednesday after being charged with murdering his first wife, Tammy, and Lori Vallow’s two children. Daybell, who wore a white shirt and red tie, appeared virtually in the court hearing alongside his attorney, John Prior. When asked by Judge Faren Eddins if he could hear the proceedings, he smiled and appeared to laugh before telling the judge yes, according to The New York Post. The lengthy charges against him—including three counts of first degree-murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft by deception and one count of conspiracy to commit murder—were read aloud before Eddins said that Daybell would be held without bail. Daybell only spoke briefly whenever he was asked a question by the judge and otherwise remained silent during the short proceedings. Vallow also appeared briefly in court via Zoom wearing a blue face mask and blue long sleeve shirt, but her hearing was postponed due to what her attorney referred to as “exigent circumstances.” Eddins agreed to delay the hearing “based upon the information that was provided to me,” but did not go into details about why the delay was necessary, according to USA Today. If convicted, both could face life in prison or the death penalty. Prosecutors announced Tuesday that the couple is facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Vallow's children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, according to a joint press release from Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake and Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood. The bodies of the children—who disappeared weeks apart in September 2019—were discovered last year buried on Daybell’s Idaho property. Daybell is also facing murder charges in the death of his first-wife, Tammy Daybell, who died under suspicious circumstances in October 2019, in addition to two counts of insurance fraud related to her death. According to an indictment in the case obtained by Oxygen.com, prosecutors believe the couple used their “religious beliefs” to encourage or justify the murders. Daybell is a religious author who often wrote about the end of days. After the new charges were announced, Tammy’s family released a statement to East Idaho News saying they hoped the “truth would prevail” in the case. “We’d like to thank the tireless efforts of law enforcement, the FBI, and all those who’ve continued to seek out answers during the investigations surrounding Tylee, JJ and Tammy,” they wrote. “We appreciate their pursuit of justice, and ultimately some measure of peace for those of us left in the wake of our loss.” The family also asked for privacy, particularly for Tammy’s children and grandchildren. “We want their lives to retain as much peace, normalcy and remembrance of their mother/grandmother as possible,” they said. “No one knows how to handle this perfectly. We ask that we all be given space to continue to honor and grieve our loved one the best we can.” Lori’s oldest son Colby Ryan also took to Facebook Tuesday, posting a photo of his slain siblings JJ and Tylee smiling on the beach alongside his stepfather, Charles Vallow. Charles was shot to death in Arizona by Lori’s brother Alex Cox in July 2019, in what Cox claimed at the time had been self-defense. The case remains open and no charges were ever filed. Cox, who was also named in the murder indictments, died in December 2019. “YOU WILL ALL HAVE JUSTICE!,” Colby wrote.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Just Went Against Her Family in a Major Way With This Scott Disick Snub

    Scott Disick has officially turned 38 years old, but his longtime love Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t wished him a happy birthday on Instagram. In the wacky world of reality TV stars, if it didn’t happen on social media, it didn’t happen, so this seems like a major snub — especially considering both Kim Kardashian and Khloe […]

  • Young people are fighting back against a pervasive ‘scam’ on social media: ‘Too good to be true’

    The anti-MLM movement has risen in response to the recruitment of young people on social media. The post As multi-level marketing companies turn their attention to social media, young people are fighting back appeared first on In The Know.

  • Man accused of restaurant shooting charged in jail assault

    The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate. Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month, according to KETV. Court documents say Silva was found standing near Derick Fuller inside a cell at the Sarpy County Jail on May 12 and Fuller had serious cuts to his ear and neck and superficial cuts on his body.

  • KFI-AM Radio Hosts Suspended Without Pay for Using Mock Japanese Accent in Skit

    iHeartMedia, the parent company of KFI-AM radio, suspended Los Angeles radio host Tim Conway Jr. and executive producer Sheron Bellio without pay for an anti-Asian skit they did while on-air on May 3. A failed attempt at humor: Conway and Bellio aired a nearly five-minute skit earlier this month where they pretended to interview Yuko Sakamoto, the wife of radio personality Vic “The Brick” Jacobs, according to Deadline. Bellio impersonated Sakamoto using a stereotypical Japanese accent while shouting, “Hiya!” and different variations of the Kiai.