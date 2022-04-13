BLM co-founder slams 'triggering' charity transparency laws after $6M mansion exposed

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) slammed the U.S.’s "triggering" charity transparency laws after the organization's purchase of a $6 million Los Angeles mansion was exposed.

Patrisse Cullors, a BLM founder, said she found it "triggering" — emotionally compromising — when she hears about financial documents being made public.

"It is such a trip now to hear the term '990,'" Cullors said at the Vashon Center for the Arts Friday. "I'm, like, ugh. It's, like, triggering."

BLM CO-FOUNDER’S CONSULTING FIRM PULLED IN OVER $20K A MONTH AS SHE CHAIRED LA JAIL REFORM GROUP

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors under fire for using donations to purchase $6 million dollar mansion Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Viacom

"I actually did not know what 990s were before all of this happened," Cullors continued.

Cullors claimed that activists’ lives are put at risk and that they endure trauma by having to disclose their charities’ finances, while also claiming the system "is being literally weaponized against us," the Washington Examiner reported.

"This doesn't seem safe for us, this 990 structure — this nonprofit system structure," she said. "This is, like, deeply unsafe. This is being literally weaponized against us, against the people we work with."

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd and to call for justice for those who lost loved ones to police violence outside the Minnesota State Capitol May 24, 2021, in Saint Paul, Minn. Kerem Yucel / AFP via Getty Images

"People's morale in an organization is so important. But if their organization and the people in it are being attacked and scrutinized at everything they do, that leads to deep burnout. That leads to deep, like, resistance and trauma," Cullors added.

BLM DEFENDS MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR MANSION PURCHASE IN LENGTHY TWITTER THREAD

Cullors blasted the media scrutiny of BLM as an "experiment" that will be used as a means to bring down other activist groups similar to her organization.

"They know what they're doing: how to create the infighting, how to create the distrust," she said. "We have to stop it before they do it. We have to shut it down. We have to be showing up against it."

Patrisse Cullors, one of the three co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, participated in a peaceful march in Hollywood June 7, 2020. Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Cullors left her leadership post with BLM in May 2021 amid scrutiny of multiple real estate purchases.

She also used the $6 million mansion purchased by the BLM Global Network Foundation as a "safe place" for at least four nights during an FBI investigation into a death threat made against her.

Cullors is facing renewed scrutiny over the multimillion-dollar mansion, with the BLM co-founder defending the purchase in a lengthy Twitter thread Monday.