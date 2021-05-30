BLM cofounder called for the end of Israel in 2015

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Kugle
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors called for the end of Israel in 2015 during a panel at the Harvard Law School.

"Palestine is our generation’s South Africa. If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed," Cullors said.

The Human Rights Program at Harvard law hosted Cullors and several other activists in April of 2015 for a panel titled, "Globalizing Ferguson: Racialized Policing and International Resistance." During the panel, Cullors shared her experience in visiting the West Bank and Gaza in 2015 as part of a delegation with other far-left activists. She claims she witnessed "violence" and the "terror" against Palestinians which was caused by Israelis and "Zionists."

She told the audience one way for Americans to fight back was to join the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to pressure Israel to change its policies toward Palestinians.

ISRAEL, EGYPT TALK TRUCE WITH HAMAS, REBUILDING GAZA STRIP

The BLM cofounder recently announced she was stepping down as executive director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation after serving in the position for five years. She claims her reason for stepping down is to devote more time to other projects like the release of her second book and a television deal with Warner Bros.

Her sudden departure came amid questions surrounding her finances. The New York Post reported back in April that Cullors purchased four homes for $3.2 million, which raised questions among other activists. Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, to call for an "independent investigation" into the foundation’s finances. The two organizations are not affiliated.

Cullors denies receiving a salary from the foundation but critics allege she might be using donations from the foundation to enrich herself. She denies those claims and says her income comes from other sources from book sales and a YouTube deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the past, Cullors has referred to herself as a "trained Marxist."

You can watch the full panel below. Cullors’ remarks about Israel begin around the 50:12 mark.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Hundreds of Gazans died, but Israel's defenders are changing the subject

    The basic reality of what happened between Israel and Gaza is that hundreds of Palestinians died, and settlements continue to expand.

  • Simon Cowell Cancels ‘X Factor Israel’ Appearance

    Simon Cowell has canceled his scheduled appearance as a judge on the upcoming season of “X Factor Israel.” Late last year, the veteran producer and reality TV judge signed a deal to serve as one of the judges on the next season of the Israeli musical reality show, which is slated to begin filming this […]

  • U.S. Futures Rise Ahead of Memorial Day Holiday

    • U.S. stock and bond markets are closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 25 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures increased 0.2%. Highlights of this week’s economic news events include: the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reports its latest economic outlook on Monday, the Census Bureau reports construction spending for April on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve releases the beige book on Wednesday, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its May jobs report on Friday.

  • Turkey's foreign minister Cavusoglu begins visit to Greece

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday began his trip to Greece with an unofficial visit to the northeastern province of Thrace, where most of Greece’s Muslim minority resides. The official part of Cavusoglu’s trip will take place Monday morning, when he will meet with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

  • Oil prices stay firm as demand to outstrip supply in H2

    Oil prices climbed in early Asian trade on Monday, underpinned by the bright outlook for fuel demand growth in the next quarter, while investors looked ahead to the OPEC+ meeting this week for supply guidance. Brent crude futures for August nudged up 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $68.79 a barrel by 0038 GMT after settling at their highest in two years on Friday.

  • Special House election measures political pulse after Trump

    A special congressional election is checking the political pulse of politics across the Albuquerque metro area and a few outlying rural communities in one of the few House campaigns since President Joe Biden took office. Four names are on the ballot in Tuesday's election to succeed Deb Haaland in Congress after her confirmation as secretary of the U.S. Interior Department. New Mexico's 1st Congressional District has heavily favored Democratic candidates in recent years, shunning President Donald Trump with a gap of 23 percentage points in 2020 and reelecting Haaland with a margin of 16 percentage points as voter participation reached an all-time high.

  • Brittney Griner Dunks; Posts 27 PTS, 15 REB (May 29, 2021)

    Brittney Griner recorded a double-double and threw down in the Mercury's win over Dallas! It marked her first regular season game dunk since August 2019.

  • Tennis-Sabalenka overcomes early scare to advance at Roland Garros

    PARIS (Reuters) -Third seed Aryna Sabalenka moved into the second round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Croatian qualifier Ana Konjuh on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Sunday. Sabalenka, who is seeking her maiden Grand Slam title, sent out a warning earlier this month when she won the Madrid Open but she started on the back foot when she was broken in the first game and soon found herself 4-2 down in 20 minutes. However, Sabalenka doubled down and found her bearings before her aggression came to the fore as she created angles to open up the court and capitalise with powerful winners to take a 5-4 lead.

  • The LA mayor’s ‘jinx:’ Garcetti could leave for India as city faces host of challenges

    Eric Garcetti, who may join the Biden administration, would leave behind a thorny legacy in the megacity Eric Garcetti speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP The question has loomed over Los Angeles politics for years: when will the mayor resign? Pundits have long predicted that Eric Garcetti, the mayor with clear ambitions for higher office, would not finish out his second term. Now, it seems likely that the Democrat running the second largest city in the US will be stepping down more than a year early – with widespread reports that Joe Biden has selected him as his ambassador to India. If confirmed, Garcetti, 50, will be leaving behind a thorny legacy in a megacity facing a confluence of challenges: a warming climate, congestion and air pollution, a housing crisis, gentrification battles and some of the worst economic inequality in America. LA is facing some serious problems, and I think he understands that this isn’t a record that he is going to want for the rest of his career Jessica Levinson While he has enacted major policies on climate and transit, he could be departing amid a sexual harassment case in his office and at a time when his popularity in the heavily Democratic city has slipped. Garcetti has increasingly become a target of progressive groups over his policies on policing, homelessness, and other racial justice issues. “LA is facing some serious problems, and I think he understands that this isn’t a record that he is going to want for the rest of his career,” said Jessica Levinson, a Loyola law professor. “It is hard to run for higher office when your most recent resume line is mayor of LA. He’s made the calculation that … he has to enter the national or international stage before he comes back home to try [to] move up the political ladder.” Garcetti, the son of a former LA district attorney, served as a city councilman before being elected mayor in 2013 on a “back to basics” platform of increasing jobs and fixing city streets. He had initially considered a 2020 White House run and later joined the Biden campaign as a co-chair. When it was rumored last year that he was under consideration for a cabinet position (possibly transportation or housing secretary), Black Lives Matter LA and other activist groups began holding loud, daily protests outside Getty House, the mayor’s residence, urging Biden not to pick a “self-seeking mayor for a cabinet position in which he is completely unqualified”. Protesters meet outside Eric Garcetti’s home to protest his proposed funding of the Los Angeles police department. Photograph: Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock The mayor announced he would not be taking a secretary job in December, citing the city’s rapidly worsening Covid catastrophe. Garcetti, the youngest mayor in LA in more than a century, would likely defend his record by pointing to his leadership during Covid, his efforts to stabilize the economy, his bid to bring the Olympics to LA in 2028, and his green jobs plan, said Levinson. It remains to be seen how the Olympics will impact the city, with opponents arguing that the games would accelerate displacement, gentrification and inequality. The LA Times editorial board recently urged Garcetti to stay, praising his “vision for a more livable, transit-oriented, environmentally and technologically friendly city” and his success at passing a new earthquake safety law. Carlo De La Cruz, California deputy for the Sierra Club’s My Generation Campaign, praised the mayor’s goals of 100% clean energy by 2045 and committing to an entirely electric fleet for garbage trucks: “It’s an achievement that I think people will remember as a critical shift … that will create ripple effects for the west coast and hopefully the nation.” The mayor succeeded in pushing a key transportation funding measure in 2016 and set commendable goals for improved mobility and safer streets, said Juan Matute, the deputy director of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. But the execution of his plans has been slow and haphazard, he said. “There was a lot of promise for changing mobility in southern California that came through in plans … but they’ve fallen short of implementation,” according to Matute. It’s his legacy on homelessness, however, that could haunt him for years, contributing to what some commentators have called the “jinx” of the LA mayor job, which has not generally led to higher office, observers say. “We are seeing homeless encampments increasing everywhere,” said Stephen “Cue” Jn-Marie, a pastor at Skid Row, the epicenter of the crisis. “His legacy with us is a total failure. The issue of housing is not taken seriously in this city, because this city has never taken Black people seriously … and Garcetti is more concerned with getting people off the street and out of sight than getting people housed.” There are more than 41,000 homeless people in the city, according to last year’s count, and more than a thousand unhoused people die on the street each year in LA county. The pastor said Garcetti had been too focused on forcing people into shelters and relying on law enforcement instead of providing long-term housing solutions. He pointed to the 2015 LAPD fatal shooting of an unhoused Skid Row resident, Charly Africa Keunang, amid a Safer Cities initiative, which funded officer patrols in the neighborhood. Most recently, city leaders faced intense scrutiny for the eviction of a homeless community from a popular park, aided by police. Tents lined up on 4th Street on Skid Row, downtown Los Angeles. Photograph: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Garcetti has recently touted his proposed $1bn budget for homelessness, which would go to new housing projects, homelessness prevention and eviction defense programs and the expansion of services and cleanup teams. He also made national headlines with his announcement of a basic income program that could be the largest in the nation. But racial justice groups have been pressing the mayor to redirect funds away from LAPD and into services and programs, and while there has been some reallocation, Garcetti, in what could be his final days, has pushed a police budget increase. Garcetti was co-opting BLM’s words by calling his proposal a “justice budget” and claiming to “reimagine” public safety while expanding police funds, said Dr Melina Abdullah, the BLMLA co-founder: “He appropriates our language and then does the exact opposite … This is really a rightwing strategy. It’s like advancing corporate interests and allowing them to pollute the environment, and then calling it the ‘clean skies act’.” The mayor’s office has pointed to ongoing efforts to send mental health specialists to certain 911 calls. But for his harshest critics, an early exit before his term ends in 2022 would serve as confirmation that he was not dedicated to the hard work of running a city struggling with a major humanitarian crisis. He would be the first LA mayor to step down mid-term since 1916 when the mayor resigned due to a cheating scandal, according to the LA Times. Garcetti is also leaving during an ongoing lawsuit alleging that the mayor ignored or laughed off sexual harassment by his former top aide. Attorneys for the plaintiff, who have deposed the mayor’s wife, have raised concerns that she and the mayor could be in another country and “out of this court’s subpoena power” before a scheduled deposition in July. The LA Times reported that the city’s attorneys have responded that she would be available. “It is the perfect end note for a legacy of really ineffectual leadership that at its best was just self-serving, but at its worst was very deadly,” said Ina Morton, an organizer with the activist group, People’s City Council LA. “It’s not surprising. He has this reputation of being a mayor who likes to show up for a photoshoot … who is not really concerned with making the political sacrifices that are necessary to lead a city and help people.” A spokesperson for the mayor did not respond to an inquiry.

  • Popular Democratic elections official in Iowa cites ‘partisan intimidation’ in abrupt resignation

    "We took a lot of crap in my office, all of us," Moritz said in an interview, describing angry, sometimes threatening calls from the public accusing her of fixing the 2020 election. "It was all partisan intimidation."

  • Biden speaks of loss in Memorial Day speech, on anniversary of son’s death

    President Joe Biden marked his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by honoring the nation’s sacrifices in a deeply personal manner as he paid tribute Sunday to those lost while remembering his late son Beau, a veteran who died six years ago to the day.

  • Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Semis set as Ariya Jutanugarn eeks past Minjee Lee, Sophia Popov wins major battle

    Ariya Jutanugarn is looking for another LPGA, this time in a head-to-head format, as the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play is down to four.

  • Alaska drilling project defended by Biden requires inserting giant chillers into melting permafrost

    The project was green-lit under the Trump administration

  • Nashville hat store apologizes for selling ‘NOT VACCINATED’ Star of David badges

    ‘I sincerely apologize for any insensitivity,’ the shop hatWRKS wrote after advertising the badges, which were shaped like a patch used by the Nazis to identify Jews

  • Texas sheriff fires 11 jail staffers over brutal beating of inmate who died in custody

    Inmate’s brutal beating and death is under criminal investigation

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • At least 20 people were wounded and 2 dead after a shooting outside concert in Florida, police say

    Miami-Dade police said three people got out of an SUV and began shooting at a group of people who were standing outside an event venue early Sunday.

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • OTR: Danielle Allen explains how she went from conservative Republican to progressive Democrat

    The Harvard political professor says she grew up in a conservative family and that her dad served in the administration of President Ronald Reagan.