BLM counterprotester, ex-KKK member plead guilty to gun charges from Asheville rally

Joel Burgess, Asheville Citizen Times
ASHEVILLE - Two right-wing activists have pleaded guilty to gun charges, saying they brought military-grade weapons to a 2020 protest against police violence.

As part of their plea deals, William Jay Turknett and Joshua Cody Case, a former Ku Klux Klan member, agreed to attend racial empathy classes. Other details of the plea agreements were not revealed.

Case, 37, who was listed as living in Canton, made the plea July 29 in Buncombe County District Court. Turknett, a Hendersonville resident, also appeared, though he already pleaded at a May hearing. The two admitted to the charge of violating a state law forbidding bringing weapons to a demonstration, North Carolina General Statute 14-277.2.

They were among a group of counterprotesters who went to a June 21, 2020, downtown Asheville Black Lives Matter rally. According to some present at the rally interviewed by the Citizen Times and pictures of the event, some of the counterprotesters had pistols, while Turknett and Case carried semiautomatic rifles.

Joshua Cody Case stands with an AR-15 rifle near an Asheville Police bicycle officer at a June 21, 2020, demonstration in downtown Asheville. Carrying of dangerous weapons at a demonstration is illegal in North Carolina.
At Case's plea hearing, Assistant District Attorney Katie Kurdys noted the high emotions following the murder that year of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd by a police officer of that city. She said when Case came downtown, "he had an AR-15" that he openly displayed.

Case did not point the weapon at anyone, Kurdys said. "But the reason this is a crime is that when things go bad, they go very bad very quickly in these circumstances." She said the sense in the community was that "people were frustrated and this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated."

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, following Floyd's murder, right-wing activist Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, with an AR-15. Rittenhouse was acquitted after testifying he acted in self defense.

No shots were fired at the June 21 Asheville protest, though there was gunfire on two other nights of the demonstrations in which hundreds packed downtown. No one was reported injured by firearms, though some businesses were riddled with bullet holes.

William Jay Turknett of Hendersonville stands with an AR-15 at the June 21, 2020 rally.
Those who violate the Class 1 misdemeanor can serve up to 120 days in jail, depending on their criminal record. Prosecutors dropped a Class 3 misdemeanor charge against Case that forbids weapons in Asheville parks.

Judge Calvin Hill agreed to delay sentencing until Nov. 21 to allow the two men to comply with the agreement to take racial empathy classes. Kurdys, the assistant prosecutor, said the community was "thankful for Mr. Case being willing to get that information." She noted the class fee he would pay was expensive.

Defense attorney Happy Stewart said Case was "grateful" for the plea deal. Case was having trouble raising the $400, Stewart said, noting "he lost his job in June because he had to take care of his 83-year-old grandmother who is sick."

Turknett had saved up money and enrolled in the course and could complete it in August, Stewart later said.

In a video posted June 27 Josh Case says he is not a Ku Klux Klan member, but &quot;may have been&quot; five years ago.
In a Facebook video posted six days after the protest, Case responded to allegations he was a member of the KKK, saying he "may have been a member five years ago," but wasn't now. In a 2018 post he promoted the neo-confederate League of the South, classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

In describing the night of June 21, 2020, Kurdys said she reviewed the body camera footage of three officers who were present and were "very much overwhelmed" in trying to deal with the large crowd and armed counterprotesters.

A BLM protester, Zachary Steve McFarland of Asheville, was also charged with the misdemeanor, though the charge was dismissed in 2021. Police said McFarland had a holstered pistol, which he put in his car at their request.

Protesters painted &quot;Defund the Police&quot; on Spruce Street in downtown Asheville June 21, 2020.
Racial justice activists criticized officers for not asking counterprotesters to put away their guns. McFarland was among protesters who painted "Defund the Police" in large letters on a city street, while Case and Turknett were in a group representing itself as pro-law enforcement.

