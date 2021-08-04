BLM Group Demands Dem Operative Resign for Wishing Death on Lindsey Graham

A Black Lives Matter PAC based in Rhode Island called for the resignation of the state Democratic party’s chief operative after she wished death upon Senator Lindsey Graham when he fell ill with COVID.

Rhode Island Democratic party leader and strategist Kate Coyne McCoy tweeted the hostile remark, since deleted, about Graham after learning he contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. The Republican senator has advocated for Americans to receive the shot to expedite an end to the pandemic.

“It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid right? Asking for a friend. #CovidIsNotOver #LindseyGraham,” Coyne-McCoy tweeted.

The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island arm slammed McCoy’s comments as “extremely distasteful and insensitive” and promptly demanded she step down.

“Regardless of political affiliation the disregard for human life is unacceptable and should not be tolerated anywhere within any political party,” the organization commented. “How can we trust someone with such blatant disregard for human life with the will of RI voters?”

“BLM RI PAC strongly urges RI Governor Dan McKee and House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi to call for her immediate resignation, as those views regardless of political affiliation should never be accepted,” the group added.

McCoy was widely condemned for her statement, prompting her to delete it and issue an apology on Twitter the following day. “I made a mistake,” she said. “I used poor judgement which I obviously regret.”

And it’s not the first time that she has wished death on her political opponents. In March, 2020, she commented “I’m not proud of my gut reaction, which is ‘I hope they all die'” in response to a picture of Republican lawmakers.

Given that Graham is quarantining for ten days with a mild COVID diagnosis, putting him out of commission for congressional proceedings, it’s possible his absence could result in a delayed vote on the nearly trillion dollar infrastructure package pending in the Senate. Graham was one of the 67 senators who voted to commence debate on the bill, which will need to clear at least one more 60-vote benchmark before it’s passed.

