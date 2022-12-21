BLM and Pride flags defaced at Brookline library; police investigating

Authorities are investigating a hate crime in Brookline after a couple flags at a local library were vandalized in early December.

Brookline Police say sometime between December 3 and December 4, the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags at the Coolidge Corner Library were defaced. The department’s Hate Crime Unit and LGBTQ+ Liaison are investigating and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 617-730-2222.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW