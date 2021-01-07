BLM protests vs pro-Trump rioters: Pictures show the stark difference in police response

Rachel Brodsky
&lt;p&gt;Anti-racism protesters are arrested over the summer in New York City&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Anti-racism protesters are arrested over the summer in New York City

(Getty Images)

Images shared on social media highlighted the stark divide between law enforcement’s response to last summer's Black Lives Matter protests, and Wednesday’s right-wing rioters who stormed the US Capitol.

Many on Twitter were quick to point out how differently law enforcement behaved over the summer, deploying rubber bullets and tear gas in many instances across the country. On Wednesday, the police response in Washington, DC, appeared more muted.

"The police suddenly very hesitant to use their weapons," wrote one Twitter user next to a violent video of rioters pushing and shoving their way into the Capitol.

As a reminder, the Black Lives Matter protests that unfurled across the US over the summer following the police killing of George Floyd became markedly more violent, with mass arrests and use of tear gas and rubber bullets by law enforcement.

&lt;p&gt;A BLM protestor is detained while bleeding from the head in downtown Louisville, on September 23, 2020&lt;/p&gt;AFP via Getty Images

A BLM protestor is detained while bleeding from the head in downtown Louisville, on September 23, 2020

AFP via Getty Images
&lt;p&gt;BLM protesters are lined up and arrested in New York City&lt;/p&gt;AFP via Getty Images

BLM protesters are lined up and arrested in New York City

AFP via Getty Images
&lt;p&gt;Police officers face-off with BLM protestors marching in downtown Louisville&lt;/p&gt;AFP via Getty Images

Police officers face-off with BLM protestors marching in downtown Louisville

AFP via Getty Images

Today’s demonstration, which turned violent far more quickly, with pro-Trump rioters breaking in to Congress and causing the Federal building to go into lockdown, seemingly did not inspire the same response from law enforcement, even as Trump supporters vandalized Federal property.

One officer could even be seen posing for a selfie with one of the rioters.

&lt;p&gt;Police look on as a Trump supporter approaches the US Capitol&lt;/p&gt;AFP via Getty Images

Police look on as a Trump supporter approaches the US Capitol

AFP via Getty Images
&lt;p&gt;Trump supporters confront police and security forces at the US Capitol&lt;/p&gt;AFP via Getty Images

Trump supporters confront police and security forces at the US Capitol

AFP via Getty Images
&lt;p&gt;A group of pro-Trump protesters face-off against Capitol police&lt;/p&gt;Getty Images

A group of pro-Trump protesters face-off against Capitol police

Getty Images

