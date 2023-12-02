BLM RI founder endorses Trump?; License plates; Providence brunch: Top stories this week

Here are some of The Providence Journal's most-read stories for the week of Nov. 26, supported by your subscriptions.

The state's contractor has scrapped a Dec. 1 start date for the next big phase of the Interstate 95 North project through downtown Providence due to construction delays. When the next phase does begin, the northbound interstate through downtown Providence will resemble the final version of the project, with a service road splitting off traffic bound for Route 146 and the state offices exit. Just how will the new system work? This story helps explain it.

We've reached the end of the year and for some, that means looking back, including in the restaurant industry. That's good news for three Rhode Island restaurants named to year-end best lists. Congrats to There, There and Gift Horse in Providence and Chanterelle in Newport.

The Providence Amtrak station may not be the first place you'd expect to hear a concert, but that was the case recently when TikTok star and Cranston native JVKE joined with another social media star for a "surprise" performance that went viral.

URI and PC battle for men's college basketball bragging rights Saturday night. For full coverage and reaction from the game visit providencejournal.com/sports.

Mark Fisher, then-Director of Advocacy of Black Lives Matter RI, speaks during a press conference outside the ACI Maximum Security facility in 2020 to address the soaring cases of coronavirus among the prison population Monday morning. To his left is Executive Director Brother Gary Dantzler.

A man once affiliated with the local Black Lives Matter RI group has gained national media attention for his endorsement of Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential race, but local advocates are calling into question his credentials.

This week, headlines circulated from national media proclaiming that Mark Fisher, a "leader" of BLM RI, had thrown his support behind Trump.

But while the national news media described Fisher as a "leader" of Black Lives Matter and "co-founder" of Black Lives Matter RI, the group's current head, Gary Dantzler, disputes those claims, saying Fisher only worked as an advocate.

Journal file photo showing the '7' license plates. In 1986, Carmine Carcieri paid Joseph McDevitt $25,000 to surrender Plate 7 to the Division of Motor Vehicles. Carcieri, a distant relative of ex-Gov. Donald Carcieri, then made a special application to the DMV and got the plates.

A long succession of Rhode Island governors have doled out low-numbered license plates as favors to supporters, family members and well-connected insiders – or used them for political horse-trading.

So shouldn't the public be able to find out who's getting those coveted status symbols?

The Providence Journal thinks so. Gov. Dan McKee's administration disagrees. And Attorney General Peter Neronha's office sided with the governor on this one.

That’s one of two license-plate related developments that Political Scene covered this week.

File photo of Joseph M. Ricci, a medical marijuana patient and licensed grower, who is suing the Town of Smithfield and the state, alleging $1.7 million in damages stemming from a 2017 search and seizure of his property.

In 2017, Smithfield police searched Joseph Ricci's property, seized dozens of marijuana plants and charged him with possession with intent to distribute.

In requesting a search warrant, police swore under oath that they had a confidential informant who told them Ricci, a medical marijuana patient legally allowed to possess marijuana plants, was selling part of his grow.

Weeks later, the state attorney general's office moved to seize Ricci's property through civil forfeiture, contending it had been used to violate state drug laws.

But did Smithfield police fabricate having a confidential informant to establish probable cause for the search?

Blu Violet offers a substantial Chicken and Waffles dish for the Sunday brunch at the Aloft.

Wake up your Sunday with comfort food, a Mimosa and good conversation. Meet up with friends and catch up over coffee with benes, crostini boards or French toast. Or do you prefer a cocktail with a burger, salad or that great uniter of breakfast and lunch, chicken and waffles?

Who among us doesn't love a nice, weekend brunch?

The Journal's Gail Ciampa serves up six places that are continuing Providence's strong brunch tradition and offers recommendations on the dishes and drinks you're got to try.

