BLM withdraws controversial ‘Big League’ timber project near Eugene after lawsuit threat

Three environmental groups sued to halt a logging project outside Eugene called the Big League Project, located in the Calapooia and Mohawk River Watersheds on BLM land.

The Bureau of Land Management has withdrawn a controversial timber project near Eugene after three environmental groups filed a lawsuit last November.

The Big League Project included logging, thinning and forest management on about 4,600 acres in the Calapooia Calapooia and Mohawk River Watersheds.

On Dec. 14, BLM quietly announced it was withdrawing the project, even after seeming to stand up for it when the lawsuit was filed.

If the agency decides to revisit the project in the future, “it will consider new information, conduct additional analysis, and solicit further input from members of the public,” said Dennis Teitzel, district manager for BLM’s Northwest Oregon District.

The environmental groups that filed the lawsuit — Willamette Riverkeeper, Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild — cheered the decision.

"It is unfortunate (BLM) is only willing to engage in critical and required environmental analysis after the agency has been challenged in court,” said Lindsey Hutchison of Willamette Riverkeeper. “It should not take a lawsuit to convince the BLM to follow the law.”

Three environmental groups sued to halt a logging project outside Eugene called the Big League Project, located in the Calapooia and Mohawk River Watersheds on BLM land.

In the lawsuit, the groups said BLM failed to take a legally required “hard look” at the project’s impact on habitat for spotted owl and upper Willamette Spring Chinook salmon, along with other impacts such as carbon storage and water quality.

Initially, the federal agency seemed to stand behind the project. BLM said last July that the logging projects posed “no significant impact.” Officials emphasized that of the 4,600 acres in the project, only about 1,050 acres included timber harvest, with a third of that used for thinning.

"Our forest management focuses on both ecosystem health and providing the timber Americans need," BLM spokeswoman Sarah Bennett said last November. The project also included road work, slash reduction and reforestation.

In response to the lawsuit, the agency decided not to move forward unless and until the agency completes further analysis, public comment and Endangered Species Act consultation for Upper Willamette spring Chinook.

The conservation groups dismissed their legal challenge after the withdrawal, they said in a news release.

Map showing the location of the Big League Project.

Timber groups blamed the groups for using litigation to prevent good forest management projects from moving forward.

“This is another example of how anti-forestry lawsuits prevent good forest management that helps reduce wildfire risks and protect wildlife habitat,” said Nick Smith, a spokesman for the timber group American Forest Resource Council. “The project has already been the subject of extensive environmental analyses and two public comment periods. It was designed to retain exceptionally large and old trees, include 200-foot stream buffers, and ensure reforestation. The reality doesn't match the claims these groups are making, but they'll reflexively block any plan that involves harvesting a tree.”

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon timber logging project withdrawn after lawsuit threat