Oct. 28—In operation for three years, the Brundage Lane Navigation Center is close to 300 permanent housing placements.

Staff at the center, operated by Mercy House, celebrated with lunch on Thursday and cake brought by Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales.

The center provides a variety of services for the homeless, reaching about 250 people a day, according to a city memo. The center is funded by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure.