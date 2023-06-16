Bloated tax system is ‘holding back Britain’s economy’

Jeremy Hunt

British businesses are being hampered by a tax system which is mired in “cliff edges” and 1,180 different reliefs, MPs have warned.

A report by the Treasury Committee said the tax system was “an obstacle to economic dynamism” and created disincentives to work and grow a business.

Cliff edges in the system mean that workers can end up worse off as a result of earning more money as certain benefits and tax reliefs are stripped away when they pass specific thresholds.

One example cited in the Committee’s report is that a family from London with two children in full-time childcare would be worse off earning nearly £150,000 than they would earning £100,000. This is because of the loss of the tax-free personal allowance and tax-free childcare.

Tom Clougherty, the Centre for Policy Studies, a think tank, said: “That is an extraordinary distortion in the tax system and one that could have been easily avoided.”

Tax receipts as a share of GDP are expected to hit a post-war high of 37pc over the next few years, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility’s latest forecasts.

Tax specialists have said that the growing tax burden is likely to discourage economically inactive older people from returning to work, a key aim of Rishi Sunak’s government. An estimated half a million workers have dropped out of the labour force due to sickness since the pandemic, many of them older workers.

Chris Etherington, of accountancy firm RSM, said: “With a general election looming, and the Labour party vowing to reverse the pension changes announced in the last Spring Budget, government and businesses both have a key part to play in encouraging older workers back into the workplace.

“A more dramatic and straightforward tax cut, for example to National Insurance contributions, could help to achieve this, or the bolder move would be to scrap NICs completely and revamp the income tax system.”

The MPs’ report admonished the Government for closing the department tasked with simplifying taxes.

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abolished the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) as part of his calamitous September 2022 mini-Budget – a decision his successor Jeremy Hunt then left unchanged.

The report said: “Disbanding the independent champion for simpler tax risks signalling that simplification is not a priority for the Government.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has previously recognised that “taxes are far too complex”.

Speaking to the Treasury Committee in March, he defended his decision not to rescue the OTS.

“I will continue to make sure, as far as I am able, in every fiscal event, to try to make progress on tax simplification,” he said. “I am happy to take that as a personal responsibility, rather than have a separate group of people who are funded to do that.”

The Committee recommended that the Treasury and HM Revenue and Customs report to it annually on steps taken to simplify both new and existing taxes.

“Such reports should set out performance against tax simplification metrics, compare the complexity of the UK tax system with other countries and set out what the Treasury has done to understand taxpayer needs for tax simplification,” the report explained.

