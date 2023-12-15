‘We can block it 75 more times’ – Orban continues to threaten to halt Ukraine's EU accession process

Budapest can still block Ukraine's accession process to the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated on air at Kossut Radio on Dec.15.

The final decision will be made by the Hungarian parliament, and later the process “can be blocked at least 75 more times,” Orban boasted.

Orban continues to assert that Ukraine's future membership in the EU “will have negative consequences.”

“I fought for eight hours to stop them, but I couldn't persuade them. They asked me not to interfere… I left the room,” said Orban.

The European Commission recommended to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union in November. The Hungarian Prime Minister consistently threatened to disrupt this decision supported by all 26 other member states of the bloc.

The European Council announced the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and granted candidate status to Georgia on Dec. 14.

When the EU leaders were making the decision, Orban left the conference room. He then said that he did not want to participate in the voting.

Later, Hungary vetoed the allocation of 50 billion euros to Ukraine. The issue will be reconsidered in January 2024.

