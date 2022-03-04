Block Faces Consumer Protection Probes Over Cash App

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Wagner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Dorsey
    Jack Dorsey
    American internet computer software executive, former-CEO of Twitter

(Bloomberg) -- Block Inc., the digital payments company run by Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, is under investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and multiple state Attorneys General in connection with its Cash App service.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company has received requests “from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”), as well as from Attorneys General from multiple states, seeking the production of information related to, among other things, Cash App’s handling of customer complaints and disputes,” Block disclosed in a recent regulatory filing. Cash App allows users to send money to friends and family, or buy stocks and Bitcoin directly from their phone.

Block said it’s “cooperating” with the CFPB and the state AGs, adding that “it is not possible to reliably determine the potential liability” stemming from the investigations.

“We are committed to investing in Cash App’s customer experience and expanding our customer support and operations infrastructure,” a Block spokesperson said Friday in a statement. “We will continue to respond to the CFPB’s requests.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe's largest nuclear power plant hit by Russian strikes in Ukraine

    Ukraine accused the Kremlin of "nuclear terror" and the West expressed fury on Friday after Europe's largest atomic power plant was attacked and seized by invading Russian forces, who continued to shell major cities. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • State Street’s Fund Unit Halts Purchases of Russian Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- State Street Corp.’s fund unit halted purchases of Russian securities across its portfolios as the Ukraine invasion continued to reverberate across global financial markets.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Power

  • UN watchdog says no radiation released in attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

    A United Nations watchdog said Friday that no radiation was released in the attack on a Ukrainian nuclear plant in Enerhoder, a city on the Dnipro River.Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the fire that broke out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from a Russian attack did not release any radiation into the air. The attack did not hit a nuclear reactor but a training center in the facility, which accounts for...

  • Live coverage: Russian attack on nuclear plant draws condemnations

    Russian forces seized a Ukrainian nuclear power plant early Friday as the conflict enters its second week and troops close in on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.Follow The Hill's live coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine below:Trudeau will meet with allies in Europe next week to discuss Ukraine6:51 p.m.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a press release on Friday he will meet allies in Europe next week to discuss the ongoing crisis...

  • Leon Black Gets Big Loans Against $1.1 Billion Apollo Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Leon Black obtained loans against $1.1 billion of his Apollo Global Management Inc. stock, enabling the billionaire to ramp up his personal investments outside of the private equity firm he founded and then stepped down from last year.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports

  • Activision Blizzard faces wrongful death lawsuit over employee suicide

    Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit from the family of a woman who died by suicide, allegedly due in part to sexual harassment.

  • Shake Shack Offering Bitcoin Rewards for Customers Using Block’s Cash App

    The burger chain is testing customer demand for cryptocurrency options, especially among its younger clientele.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • Jobs report: Wages are ‘not keeping pace with higher prices,’ economist says

    NatWest Co-Head of Global Economics Michelle Girard joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the February jobs report and economic data.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell Out of Orbit Today

    What happened Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) headed earthward at the end of the week. This followed hot rumors of another celebrity going into space. On Friday, the company's stock ended the day just under 5% below its previous closing price.

  • TD Profit Tops Analysts’ Estimates as Canadian Loans Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank, which earlier this week announced a $13.4 billion acquisition to expand in the U.S., got a lift from loan growth at home.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityTotal revenue for the

  • Coinbase, Under Pressure, Faces a Difficult Balancing Act

    Coinbase , the prominent platform for buying and selling bitcoin and other digital currencies, is discovering the flip side of popularity. The U.S., the European Union, the U.K. and their allies have imposed financial and economic sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir Putin and the oligarchs close to him because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine . Faced with this financial strangulation, many experts say, the ultra-rich Russians and their families will transfer their assets to crypto to circumvent the sanctions.

  • No, the 'Peaceful World' Token Is Not Ukraine's Secret Airdrop

    Data from Etherscan appeared to show Ukraine's official crypto donation wallet was testing airdrops and seeding a Uniswap liquidity pool. It was not the real thing.

  • Bitcoin Price Key Support Levels Next Week, Eastern Europeans Shift to Crypto

    In today’s Week in Review discussion, CoinDesk Managing Editor for Markets gives his analysis on where bitcoin price could be headed next week. Plus, Managing Editor for Tech Christie Harkin weighs in on the topic of weaponized finance amidst the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • ‘Shareholders really want Apple to be accountable for the image it portrays’ — Apple investors pass two proposals after worker controversy

    A majority of Apple investors on Friday voted for a civil-rights audit to examine the impact of the tech giant's policies and practices on the civil rights of employees, customers and society.

  • Bitcoin Builds Momentum as War Lifts Demand. But Cryptos Face a Catch-22.

    The broader crypto market appears to be benefiting from geopolitical and economic instability. But regulatory pressures are looming.

  • Ukraine warns of disaster ‘10 times larger than Chernobyl’ as biggest nuclear plant ‘under heavy weapons fire’

    The facility on the southern shore of the Dnieper river is the largest in Europe

  • Volkswagen to Build $2.2 Billion New EV Plant to Keep Up With Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is moving ahead with a plan to add an electric-car factory in Germany to keep pace with Tesla Inc., whose plant near Berlin is set to ramp up in the coming weeks.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Po

  • En+ Considers Carve-Out of Rusal’s International Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- The parent company of Russian aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International PJSC is considering carving out its international business into a new company owned by management and non-Russian investors.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial

  • Surging Wheat Prices to Spur Canada Farmers to Sow More Acres

    (Bloomberg) -- The historic surge in wheat prices is expected to spur Canadian farmers to sow more acres.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale for Xi JinpingAcres of spring wheat in Canada, one of the