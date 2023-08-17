Block on Idaho law banning transgender female athletes is upheld by federal court

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Transgender women and girls will be allowed to continue playing high school and college sports in Idaho after a federal court ruling Thursday.

A Boise State University student, Lindsay Hecox, and ACLU of Idaho sued the state in 2020 after Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law that banned transgender women and girls from competing in sports. U.S. District Judge David Nye issued an injunction in August 2020 that blocked the law.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals federal appeals court upheld that injunction Thursday.

Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Kim Wardlaw said in her opinion that Nye ruled correctly because the act only targeted female students, subjected them to “an intrusive sex verification process” if anyone disputed their gender and banned them from sports. Idaho also failed to prove the law helped to improve gender quality, she wrote.

Little signed the bill, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, into law in March 2020 despite questions about its legality. Then-Attorney General Lawrence Wasden at the time said it “raised serious constitutional questions” because of the potential invasion of privacy, Wardlaw noted.

“This is an important victory for common sense, equality and the rights of transgender youth under the law,” Chase Strangio, an ACLU deputy director, said in a news release Thursday. “Idaho’s ban and all others like it are designed to alienate and stigmatize transgender people, and we’ll never stop fighting until all transgender youth are given the equal playing field they deserve.”