Block Island declares State of Emergency after major fire breaks out

The town of Block Island has declared a State of Emergency after a major fire broke out at a Historical Hotel in Old Harbor.

According to a Block Island Ferry service alert, there is limited water and no power in the town. The ferry is asking visitors not to travel to the island today.

Traditional ferries transported emergency vehicles throughout the night to assist in the fire, the Block Island Ferry said.

According to WPRI, as of Saturday morning, there were at least 40 firefighters are on scene from various departments.

As of 7:45 this morning, the fire was still active Pt. Judith High-speed ferry AM (morning) departures were canceled. Newport high-speed ferry departures were also canceled.

The traditional ferry is transporting only essential personnel to the island and those with scheduled vehicle reservations. If you have a vehicle reservation for today, please arrive at your scheduled time and you will be directed at that time.

Online ticket holders who would like to cancel their trip can email info@blockislandferry.com with your confirmation number and a refund will be processed.

Departing Pt. Judith

The 8 a.m. scheduled ferry will now depart at 10 a.m. and the 9:30 a.m. scheduled ferry will now depart at 11 a.m.

These are only for passengers that are essential personnel and vehicles with reservations.

Departing Block Island

The 8:15 a.m. scheduled ferry will depart at 10 a.m. and the 10 a.m. scheduled ferry will depart at 12 p.m.

Only vehicles with reservations for that departure time will be allowed in the parking lot at the Block Island terminal. People should use the freight entrance via Dodge Street to check-in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

