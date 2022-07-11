Block Island police chief to address council amid July 4th sexual assault investigation

Block Island's interim police chief is slated to address the Town Council on Monday night, amid allegations of sexual assault on the island July 4.

Details about the incident are scant, but New Shoreham Town Manager Maryanne Crawford issued a statement on Friday indicating that the Rhode Island State Police are "investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault reported in the town on July 4th."

The Block Island Times reported on Friday, "There is enough anecdotal evidence to lend credence to the rumor that there was a second rape, or 'sexual assault' occurring at a commercial venue. The victim, who was supposedly under-age, declined to file a police report and press charges, so that incident would not have been included in the police report."

The New Shoreham Police Department did not return a phone call seeking comment.

How much did they make?: Police, fire top the biggest East Providence salaries in 2021

The agenda for Monday night's New Shoreham Town Council meeting indicates that interim police chief Peter Chabot will give an "update" regarding the July 4 weekend. The meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., can be watched on the town's YouTube channel.

Crawford, in her Friday statement, said there had been a handful of arrests over the holiday weekend, including two arrests for domestic assault, two arrests for simple assault, and one arrest for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

'Critically important to democracy': Lawsuit aiming to protect abortion rights hits RI

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Block Island police to give update amid sexual assault investigation