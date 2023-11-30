Will Block Island's Harborside Inn rise again? Here's what a replacement could look like.

NEW SHOREHAM – A proposed replacement for the Harborside Inn would look much like the old one, with updates to comply with today's building codes.

"I think this is really exciting," Historic District Commission member Martha Ball said at the panel's Monday meeting, where elements of the project received preliminary approval. "I’m really glad to see plans that have been done with an eye to the history of Block Island, and I hope we can keep working positively and constructively on this."

The 19th century inn was deemed uninhabitable after a devastating fire this summer, and has since been demolished.

What would the Harborside Inn replacement look like?

Plans for a potential replacement, designed by architect Glen Fontecchio, feature the same recognizable front porch, mansard roof and ground-level shops found in the original building. The new inn would have the same owner, VVO Real Estate Holding Corporation.

However, the new Harborside wouldn't be an exact replica. As Fontecchio told the Historic District Commission, some aspects of the original building wouldn't comply with modern building codes – such as the stairs, the ceiling heights in the ground level shops and the size of the dormer windows on the top floor.

An elevator would need to be added, he said, and the building will need to be "4 feet taller, give or take" in order to accommodate higher ceilings.

This proposed replacement for Block Island's Harborside Inn would resemble the original building, plus a cupola and with updates to comply with modern building codes.

Additionally, the building was once topped with a cupola, and Fontecchio has proposed bringing that back in the new design.

The new hotel would largely match the footprint of the previous building, he said, but with more of a setback on Chapel Street so people wouldn't be stepping off the narrow sidewalk into traffic.

The materials used on the exterior of the new building will also "basically match what was there previously," Fontecchio said. Before the fire, it was mostly featured cement board siding, he said. The trim on the new building ould likely be a composite material for maintenance reasons, he said, but would approximate what was used on the old building.

More on the fire: Block Island could have been 'the next Lahaina' during hotel fire. How downtown was saved.

Plan gets preliminary approval

At Monday's meeting, Historic District Commission members voted unanimously to grant preliminary approval of the siting and massing of the project. That approval is conditional on additional review of aspects of the plan that drew some resistance, such as the design for the cupola.

During the meeting, some commission members also expressed hesitation about making the building taller. Fontecchio countered that the old Harborside "always felt odd, because it was so much lower than its neighbors."

The preliminary approval is also subject to the plans getting other needed approvals for zoning and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

Several members of the Historic District Commission praised Fontecchio for presenting a design that would fit in on Water Street and closely resemble the original hotel.

"This is a re-creation, modernized," said Bill Koch. "I think you’ve done a great job."

"This looks like it belongs here," said Mark Vaillancourt.

The cost of construction is estimated at $8.5 million, according to the application filed with the Historic District Commission. A full set of plans can be found at https://clerkshq.com/NewShoreham-RI, under the commission's agendas.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Block Island's Harborside Inn may be replaced after fire. These are the plans.