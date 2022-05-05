Block Misses Q1 Estimates, Posts $1.73B in Bitcoin Transactions

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Fintech and digital payments giant Block Inc. (SQ) reported first-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations on Thursday after the close.

Total Q1 revenue was $3.96 billion versus FactSet’s analyst consensus of $4.1 billion. Excluding bitcoin, total net revenue in Q1 was $2.23 billion, up 44% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share were 18 cents versus the consensus estimate of 20 cents per share.

The peer-to-peer payment service Cash App, which allows users to directly buy and sell bitcoin, generated $1.73 billion in bitcoin transactions and $43 million of gross profit in Q1. Last quarter, Block generated $1.96 billion in bitcoin transactions and $46 million of gross profit.

The company did not recognize any impairment losses in the quarter on bitcoin, and said that as of March 31, 2022, the fair value of its investment in bitcoin was $366 million, versus the carrying value of the investment of $149 million.

Block said in its statement that as of the end of Q1, over 10 million Cash App accounts have bought bitcoin since the product was introduced.

Shares of Block Inc. rose about 4% to $99.50 in after-hours trading on Thursday. Shares fell more than 10% on Thursday ahead of its earnings release, with the Nasdaq falling 5%.

The company will be holding an earnings call with analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

