Block.One Co-Founder Brock Pierce Files to Run for US President

Crypto entrepreneur Brock Pierce has tossed his hat into the ring to run for the U.S. presidency.

Pierce, known for his role with Block.One and the EOS token, as well as for co-founding Tether (originally called Realcoin), filed as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Monday, according to the FEC's website, though he first announced his bid over the weekend.

Pierce has not yet named a vice presidential candidate, according to the filing.

Filing deadlines to get on the ballot in Indiana, Maine, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Texas have passed.

Nevada’s filing deadline for presidential nominations will pass in three days from press time.

Delaware, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Maine, Washington, Missouri, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Arkansas, Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia and South Dakota remain open.

Other major candidates include President Donald Trump (the Republican incumbent), Joe Biden (the Democrat and former vice president) and Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian).

The U.S. 2020 presidential elections are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Pierce did not return a request for comment Monday.

