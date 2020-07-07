Block.One Co-Founder Brock Pierce Files to Run for US President

Crypto entrepreneur Brock Pierce has tossed his hat into the ring to run for the U.S. presidency.
- Pierce, known for his role with Block.One and the EOS token, as well as for co-founding Tether (originally called Realcoin), filed as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Monday, according to the FEC's website, though he first announced his bid over the weekend.
- Pierce has not yet named a vice presidential candidate, according to the filing.
- Filing deadlines to get on the ballot in Indiana, Maine, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Texas have passed.
- Nevada’s filing deadline for presidential nominations will pass in three days from press time.
- Delaware, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Maine, Washington, Missouri, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Arkansas, Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia and South Dakota remain open.
- Other major candidates include President Donald Trump (the Republican incumbent), Joe Biden (the Democrat and former vice president) and Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian).
- The U.S. 2020 presidential elections are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
- Pierce did not return a request for comment Monday.
Read more: I Survived the Eternal Boy Playground, Will Puerto Rico?