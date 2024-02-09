Block-party killer guilty of two counts of murder for April 2022 shootings

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kevon McCaster sat emotionless in court Friday morning as Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin read off the verdicts after McCaster's three-day murder trial.

For killing Tommy Marshall, McCaster is guilty. For killing Edward Roberson Jr., McCaster is guilty.

With the announcement of the second verdict, five of McCaster's supporters began to leave the courtroom, causing a slight disturbance as they muttered something towards the front of the courtroom on their way out the door.

Kevon McCaster, center, moments before being convicted of two counts of murder for the April, 24, 2022, killing of Edward Roberson Jr. and Tommy Marshall inside an apartment in Romney Meadows during a large block party.

For the three various levels of battery, McCaster was guilty, as he was for the charge of criminal recklessness. And he is guilty of three different levels of illegally carrying a handgun.

Prosecutors: Murder suspect opened the door, racked the gun and started shooting

For the sentence-enhancing charge of unlawful use of a firearm, McCaster is guilty.

At age 23, McCaster faces more than 150 years in prison when he's sentenced. That hearing has not been scheduled.

McCaster killed Roberson and Marshall during an April 24, 2022, block party at Romney Meadows Apartments at the southwest corner of Old Romney Road and Teal Road. McCaster went outside of one of the apartments in the 3000 block of Phipps Court and asked for a gun, according to witnesses.

More: Authorities identify two men killed, others wounded in Sunday's shooting

He then went back to the apartment, kicked open the door and began firing. He killed Marshall and Roberson and wounded at least one other person in the apartment.

His gunshots touched off a flurry of gunshots throughout the apartment complex that could be heard about a mile away on a police officers' body-worn camera.

McCaster's attorney, Cynthia Cook, claimed in her opening statements that Lafayette police did a "less-than-thorough investigation."

The tension created by the trial caused a heavy police presence during the three days of evidence.

By Friday's verdict, a massive police presence was visible inside and outside the courthouse and in the courtroom.

More: Murder defendant's attorney claims police missed evidence in Romney Meadows shooting

“One of the individuals that was observing (the trial) was arrested ... in the evening in a vehicle with a weapon and was arrested and bonded out the next morning,” Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington said when asked about the police presence. “Given the dynamics here, obviously it’s better to be safe and have the security we needed.”

“We don’t know of any specific threats, but there were comments back and forth that could be interpreted as threats," Harrington said. “There’s nothing that’s going to transpire in the courthouse.”

Another man was led out of the courtroom by officers Tuesday during the trial and arrested.

After reading the verdicts, the courtroom was cleared of family and supporters from all sides of the case. McCaster's supporters could be heard loudly crying and moaning in emotional agony in the hallway.

“Kevon, I love you," a woman said as she was leaving the courtroom.

“I love you, too,” McCaster replied.

“You got this, OK? We love you," she said.

Harrington thanked the deputy prosecutors, the police officers and the witnesses for the verdicts, noting the public's involvement is what makes for successful public safety.

“We thank the family and the witnesses for their courage and cooperation,” Harrington said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Block-party killer guilty; faces more than 150 years in prison