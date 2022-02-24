Block Tops Q4 Estimates, Posts Nearly $2B in Bitcoin Transactions

Brandy Betz
·1 min read

Fintech and digital payments giant Block reported better-than-expected 2021 fourth quarter results after the market closed on Thursday.

  • Total revenue was $4.08 billion, up 29% year-over-year, narrowly topping the $4.04 billion analyst consensus. Excluding bitcoin, revenue totaled $2.12 billion, up 51% on the prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.27 versus the $0.19 estimate.

  • The peer-to-peer payment service Cash App, which allows users to directly buy and sell bitcoin, generated $1.96 billion of bitcoin transactions and $46 million of gross profit in Q4, up 12% and 14% year over year, respectively. For perspective, total company gross profit for Q4 was $1.18 billion.

  • Of the $220 million of bitcoin put on the company balance sheet in late 2020 and early 2021, Block didn’t book an impairment loss in Q4, leaving the full year impairment charge at $71 million, and carrying value at $149 million. As of year's end, the fair value of the bitcoin investment was $371 million, or $222 million greater than the carrying value.

  • Square announced its Block rebranding in December to reflect the company’s expansion beyond its roots of processing payments to sellers. On the crypto front, Block currently allows the approximately 70 million users of its Cash App to buy and sell bitcoin. The company is also building a decentralized bitcoin exchange and funding bitcoin developer projects.

  • Coinbase Profit Surges During Bitcoin’s Wild Rally and Selloff

    Coinbase Global Inc.’s fourth-quarter income more than quadrupled as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange benefited from a manic quarter that saw bitcoin set a record before dropping sharply. For the fourth quarter, Coinbase had net income of $840 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, on net revenue of $2.5 billion, the company said Thursday, compared with earnings of $177 million on net revenue of $497 million a year earlier. In aftermarket trading, shares of Coinbase were down 3.7% at $172.86.

  • Morgan Stanley confirms probes into block trading

    Morgan Stanley confirmed late Thursday that federal investigators are probing its block-trading business. Morgan Stanley has been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission beginning in June 2019, the investment bank said in a filing. It has also been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York over the same matter starting in August 2021, Morgan Stanley said in the filing. Citing people

  • Coinbase Earnings Were Better Than Expected. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    While the cryptocurrency exchange reported $2.5 billion in quarterly revenue, surpassing consensus estimates, it also sees signs of a slowdown in the first quarter.

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 2% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • Square Stock Reverses Up As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Afterpay Acquisition

    SQ stock fell at first as December-quarter results topped estimates, but shares reversed sharply higher amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Zscaler stock drops after forecast outlook range dips below Street view

    Zscaler Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company forecast an earnings range that dipped below Wall Street expectations following a rally in the regular session.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • Tata in planemaker talks over Air India order -sources

    Planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE have met executives from India's Tata Group in recent weeks to discuss future plane orders for Air India, two people familiar with the matter said. Tata last month regained ownership of state-run carrier Air India after nearly 70 years in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal. While the airline has lucrative landing slots, the group faces an uphill task to upgrade Air India's aging fleet and turn around its financials and service levels.

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Is a Beat Ahead for SoFi Technologies in (SOFI) Q4 Earnings?

    SoFi Technologies' (SOFI) fourth-quarter 2021 revenues are expected to have benefited from strength across all segments.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • Russian central bank announces currency intervention after ruble plunges to record low

    Russia's central bank said Thursday that it would start interventions in the foreign-exchange market after the ruble plunged to a record low in the hours after troops invaded Ukraine.

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decrease

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 11.48% to 79 cents. Litecoin (LTCUSD) plunged 10.

  • The Russian central bank has banned short-selling amid a 50% stock-market plunge as Russia invades Ukraine

    Russia's MOEX stock market index erased as much as $259 billion in market value on Thursday and was subject to a temporary trading halt.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest unloads 11.7 million shares of Palantir in a post-earnings selling spree

    The $123.2 million sale was the Ark ETFs third in under a week and came as data analytics company Palantir's stock fell after an earnings miss.

  • The Indian banker who gifted shares worth $500,000 to his domestic help

    Vembu Vaidyanathan has always been generous with gratitude towards those who have been part of his ride to success. It wasn’t exactly a surprise when he gave away shares worth 3.95 crore rupees ($526,000) of IDFC First Bank to his driver, personal trainer, office support staff, and domestic workers on Feb. 21. Earlier, in October 2020, Vaidyanathan had pledged 100,000 shares in IDFC, then valued at close to Rs30 lakh, to Gurdial Saini, his maths teacher from school.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.