New blockade: farmers to join Polish haulier protest at Dorohusk checkpoint

Polish hauliers are beginning a new blockade of the access road to the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine on 18 December, and farmers will join them.

Source: Rafał Mekler, leader of the protesting hauliers, on Twitter (X), quoted by European Pravda

Details: Meckler said that from 18 December, farmers from the United Village organisation would join the blockade. The blockade is scheduled to begin at 13:30 local time.

Jutro na Dorohusku startuje od nowa blokada. Dołączają do nas rolnicy ze Zjednoczonej Wsi. pic.twitter.com/5gi5JKSgrR — Rafał Mekler (@MeklerRafal) December 17, 2023

As stated, the farmers will join the blockade "due to the tragic situation on the Polish market caused by the uncontrolled influx of grain from Ukraine, the lack of prospects for improving the situation in the 2023 harvest and the lack of systemic solutions to protect the domestic market".

Polish farmers are demanding a stop to sugar imports from Ukraine, immediate payment of direct subsidies, maintaining the fuel excise tax rate at its previous level and compensation for maize producers.

Background:

On 15 December, Lublin District Court allowed Polish hauliers to resume their protest at the Dorohusk checkpoint from 18 December, which had been blocked by the head of the Dorohusk municipality.

The blockade by Polish hauliers has been ongoing since 6 November, with its key demand being to restore the permit system for Ukrainian hauliers.

Meanwhile, farmers from the Deceived Village organisation have been protesting in Medyka (Polish village on the border with Ukraine) since 23 November. They are demanding, among other things, subsidies for maize.

