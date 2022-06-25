Blockade of Kaliningrad: Lukashenko says Lithuania has declared war on Russia

DENYS KARLOVSKYI — SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 18:56

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the blockade on the transit of some goods to Kaliningrad is "akin to a declaration of war".

Source: Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, with reference to the meeting between Lukashenko and Putin

Quote from Lukashenko: "We are very concerned by the situation and the policy being pursued by our neighbours. You know in general terms: this is the leadership of Poland and the leadership of Lithuania. The policy [is aimed - UP] at confrontation… And there is enough of that, especially in Ukraine.

These days most of the mercenaries are from Poland. I don’t understand why they need this confrontation. But it’s clear that they are behind this and pushing it, and so on. But the policy is abhorrent and the behaviour is aggressive.

It’s the same with Lithuania. There is a growing flow of information about their plan to suspend transit from Russia through Belarus to Kaliningrad, to isolate Kaliningrad. Well, listen, that’s akin to a declaration of war! That sort of thing is unacceptable in the current conditions."

Details: The self-proclaimed President of Belarus added that he hopes for a tough and mirrored response from Russia to these "hostile actions" by Lithuania.

Putin assured him that Russia would provide the appropriate weapons for the Belarusian army to strengthen the so-called defence of the "Union State" [of Russia and Belarus] against the background of aggressive actions by the West.

Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on 24 June. He plans to hold talks with Putin during his visit.

