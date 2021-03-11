'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·3 min read

One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

"The storm has the potential to rank among the biggest on record in Denver," AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

The storm could snarl travel, damage trees and knock out power not only in Denver, but also in other parts of Colorado, as well as in southern Wyoming and western Nebraska, Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman said.

The storm should be a long-duration event, from Friday through Sunday, that could result in snowfall totals nearing 2 feet in Denver and piling as high as 3 feet in places west of Denver, such as Boulder and Fort Collins, AccuWeather said.

Heavy snow will stretch north into Wyoming and Nebraska, where as much as 5 feet could fall in some spots, according to meteorologist Ryan Maue, who called the looming storm a "blockbuster blizzard."

Snowfall rates could approach 3-4 inches per hour in some areas, along with thundersnow, Maue said.

The snow and cold will feel "all the more shocking" because of the recent springlike weather in places such as Denver, AccuWeather said, where temperatures of 70 degrees were recorded this week.

A person crosses the barely visible railroad tracks that go through the Colorado State University campus on March 18, 2003, as snow continued to fall on Fort Collins, Colorado, during that historic snowstorm.
A person crosses the barely visible railroad tracks that go through the Colorado State University campus on March 18, 2003, as snow continued to fall on Fort Collins, Colorado, during that historic snowstorm.

The heavy, wet snow could cause power outages and "nearly impossible travel conditions in spots," the National Weather Service said. Roadways such as "I-25 and I-80 may get shut down late Saturday into Sunday,” Rayno said.

Winter storm watches have been issued and include southeastern Wyoming, northeastern and north-central Colorado and western Nebraska, which will soon be shifted to winter storm or even blizzard warnings.

The three biggest storms on record in Denver all had over 2 feet of snow, which remains a possibility with this storm, AccuWeather said.

Some locations could see their biggest snowstorm on record, the Capital Weather Gang said.

“Make all the necessary preparations to protect life, property, livestock and pets,” the weather service in Cheyenne, Wyoming, said. “Expect extended periods of whiteout conditions, low visibilities and possible power outages.”

The storm has been named Winter Storm Xylia by the Weather Channel, though no other forecasting outlets are using that name.

Farther east and south, the same storm is also forecast to produce flooding rain and several days' worth of severe thunderstorms in other parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley, Erdman said.

AccuWeather forecasters said severe weather was possible from Friday through Sunday in the south-central U.S., and over 20 million Americans are in the threat zone, including the bigger cities of Oklahoma City, Dallas and Little Rock, Arkansas. Large hail and strong winds are the main threats, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denver snowstorm: 'Blockbuster blizzard' could bring feet of snow

Recommended Stories

  • Major snowstorm could slam U.S. Rockies and High Plains

    A powerful snowstorm is on track to strike the U.S. Rockies and High Plains over the next four days, bringing heavy snow and strong winds that could make travel difficult or impossible, forecasters said. The massive storm is expected to dump up to two feet (61 cm) of snow and winds of up to 45 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour) to parts of northern Colorado, southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska from late Thursday through late Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

  • One of biggest snowstorms 'we've seen all year' on the way

    Denver will get walloped by the storm, but another city could set a new all-time record, Bernie Rayno predicts.

  • How to get in on this industry booming due to winter storm

    The winter freeze showed how in demand plumbers are and there's a way you can get in on the industry and get paid.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • See inside: The 3 most expensive homes on the market in Denver right now

    The Denver luxury real estate market is still booming despite the pandemic. In the last year, 3,138 homes over $1 million have sold.Here's a look at the 3 most expensive homes currently on the market, starting at $6.5 million.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free2245 Blake St., Unit M | $18,000,000Highlights: Top two floors of entire building, three steam showers, gas fireplace, mountain views, downtown location, two kitchens.Specs: 4 beds, 6.5 baths, 6,903 square feetListing agents: Kathleen Haas and Deni Niethammer at The Resource Group LLC Courtesy of Kathleen Haas and Deni Niethammer at The Resource Group LLC Courtesy of Kathleen Haas and Deni Niethammer at The Resource Group LLC460 Saint Paul St. | $10,987,000Highlights: Contemporary design, constructed by Paul Kobey, designed by architect Michael Knorr, private garden with Koi pond, two-story home gym with juice bar, massage room, four fireplaces.Specs: 5 beds, 8 baths, 11,832 square feetListing agent: Gina Lorenzen at Kentwood Real Estate Courtesy of Gina Lorenzen at Kentwood Real Estate Courtesy of Gina Lorenzen at Kentwood Real Estate Courtesy of Gina Lorenzen at Kentwood Real Estate2605 18th St. | $6,500,000Highlights: Ultimate indoor-outdoor living setup, designed by BOSS.architecture, built by Montare Builders, modern sleek kitchen that opens to a courtyard, city views, sophisticated finishes, in-home art gallery corridor.Specs: 5 beds, 5.5 baths, 7,261 square feetListing agent: Mckinze Casey at LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty Courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International RealtyThis story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Storms causing heavy snow and flooding rain in the West

    Two storms are moving across the country on Thursday, bringing mudslide threats, flooding rain, heavy snow and damaging thunderstorms.

  • Storm brings wintry showers, thunderstorms to Bay Area

    BRRR! A storm brought wintry showers, lighting, hail, graupel, and even some snow to parts of the Bay Area.

  • With 'big one' coming, quake alert system launches in Oregon

    People in Oregon will be better prepared for earthquakes — particularly important in the Pacific Northwest because experts say “the big one" is coming — as an early warning system launched Thursday, the 10th anniversary of a devastating quake and tsunami in Japan. California already has the system, while Washington state will join in May to complete coverage of the West Coast. The ShakeAlert system operated by the U.S. Geological Survey uses seismographic sensors to detect significant earthquakes quickly so alerts reach smartphones and people can seek cover before the shaking starts.

  • Biden faces growing pressure to support ‘vaccine passports’ for travel as White House skirts around the issue

    Airline and travel industries urge US to serve ‘as a leader’ in vaccine passports as White House declines to offer support — for now

  • Libyan parliament backs unity government, advancing peace plan

    Libya's long-divided parliament on Wednesday approved an interim government mandated to bring the fractured country together after a decade of chaos and violence, and to oversee elections in December as part of a U.N.-backed peace plan. The parliament's approval of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh's cabinet by 132 votes to two against, at a session in a war-battered frontline city, represents the biggest opportunity in years for a resolution to Libya's conflict. On the ground, Libya's streets, businesses and state institutions remain in the shadow of myriad armed factions and split between two rival administrations, while foreign powers backing either side have kept their guns in place.

  • Exclusive: Biden North Korea review expected 'in next month or so' - senior U.S. official

    The Biden administration's review of its policy towards North Korea is expected to be completed "within the next month or so," a senior official of the administration told Reuters on Tuesday while declining to say what direction it might take. The new administration, which took office in January, announced the review following former President Donald Trump's unprecedented engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which failed to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons. Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the approach to North Korea could involve more sanctions or unspecified diplomatic incentives.

  • Sharon Osbourne shouts down co-host on 'The Talk' during emotional defense of Piers Morgan

    Sheryl Underwood and the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne got into a heated exchange.

  • Kentucky NCAA hopes end after being bounced from SEC tourney

    Kentucky's season ended with a missed last-second shot in the SEC Tournament. When the Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar made two free throws with seven seconds left, it assured the Wildcats (9-16) will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 and just the second in John Calipari's 12-year tenure in Lexington. With Duke withdrawing from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament due to a positive COVID test, it will be the first time since 1976 that both the Blue Devils and Kentucky will not be in the NCAAs.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • 'Brady Bunch' siblings reunite for dinner — see the photo

    The Brady kids are all grown up and ready to chow down.

  • US Army generals say Tucker Carlson 'couldn't be more wrong' on women in the military after he claimed Biden was making it 'more feminine'

    Female service members "are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication," one general wrote.

  • Denise Richards marks look-alike daughter’s 17th birthday with sweet photos

    Sami, the oldest child of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, turned 17 this week, and her mom kicked off the celebration on social media.

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.

  • Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation and police in the state capital said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation. The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence late last year. Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately.

  • DOJ employees welcome newly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland with cheers and applause on his first day

    The DOJ is familiar territory for Garland, who rose to prominence when he oversaw the prosecution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.