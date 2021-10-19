Blockchain ‘Blank Check’ SPAC Announces $100M IPO to Fund Business Combinations

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (BMAC), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) based in Florida, has been given the green light by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list $100 million worth of shares under an initial public offering (IPO).

The pricing of its IPO of 10 million units at $10.00 per share will be listed on Tuesday via the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “BMAQU,” according to a Form S-1 filing with the SEC last month.

Chardan Capital Markets LLC of New York is acting as sole book-running manager while the offering is expected to close on Oct. 21.

With the listing, BMAC’s CEO Enzo Villani told CoinDesk via email on Monday the next step was to “find the right target for the SPAC and execute a merger.”

“We ... have been working on this for the past few months,” said Villani. “The SPAC is focused on merging with a growth-oriented company in the blockchain economy who is seeking capital and can leverage the public markets to scale their business.”

A SPAC is a company without commercial operations and is designed to raise capital via an IPO aimed at acquiring and merging with existing companies. BMAC defines itself as a “blank check” company focused on pursuing high-growth blockchain technologies firms throughout North America, Europe and Asia, according to its website.

According to the filing, the blockchain firm intends to seek out companies with “significant competitive advantages and/or underexploited expansion opportunities.” The expansion can be accomplished through a “combination of accelerating organic growth and finding attractive add-on acquisition targets,” the company notes.

“We intend to seek to identify companies with strong, public-ready management teams, with solid corporate governance and reporting policies that have the experience to execute successfully and create value for stakeholders,” the filing reads.

