Blockchain Bridge Wormhole Suffers Possible Exploit Worth Over $326M

One of the most popular cross-blockchain bridges may have been the victim of a hack worth over $326 million on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the project’s official Twitter handle confirmed that the bridge is currently down while the team investigates a potential exploit, and the official website simply reads, “Portal is Temporarily Unavailable.”

On-chain analysts called attention to an 80,000 ether (ETH) transaction from Wormhole to an address currently in possession of over $250 million worth of ETH.

According to another developer, the attacker also kept 40,000 ETH on Solana, where they have been selling for other assets.

In a tweet, prominent pseudonymous Paradigm security researcher “samczsun” noted that the Wormhole team has reached out to the exploiter’s address on the Ethereum network, offering a $10 million bounty for returning the funds.

holy fucking shit @wormholecrypto is not having a good time right now

The hack has raised alarm in DeFi circles because it now means ETH that has been bridged to Solana may be unbacked.

Cross-blockchain bridges often work by taking an asset, such as ETH, and locking it in a contract to issue a parallel asset on the bridged chain.

It is not immediately clear what the ramifications for Solana lending markets and other protocols might be if the ETH issued by Wormhole cannot be bridged back to the Ethereum main chain and is now valueless.

Ironically, in a Reddit post in January, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued that bridges will not be popular in the future, due in part to risks to bridged asset backing:

My argument for why the future will be *multi-chain*, but it will not be *cross-chain*: there are fundamental limits to the security of bridges that hop across multiple "zones of sovereignty". From https://t.co/3g1GUvuA3A: pic.twitter.com/tEYz8vb59b — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 7, 2022

CoinDesk has reached out to Certus One, the developers of Wormhole, and others for comment and will update with their response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

UPDATE (Feb. 2, 21:58 UTC): Figure in headline and story changed to account for hacked assets on both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains.