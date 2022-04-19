Blockchain.com Could Look at an IPO as Early as This Year: Report

GABBY JONES
Parikshit Mishra
·1 min read

Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is interviewing banks for an initial public offering (IPO), which could take place as early as this year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

  • The IPO might not happen till 2023 and its plans could still change, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Blockchain.com is one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world and reached a valuation of $14 billion in a Series D round last month. The Series D round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with "major participation" from Baillie Gifford.

  • The exchange has recently closed a few deals. It acquired Altonomy’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk and was also picked by the Dallas Cowboys, a prominent team of the National Football League (NFL), as the team’s first crypto-related sponsorship.

  • Earlier this month, Blockchain.com launched an asset management service aimed at institutional and high net worth investors, in partnership with Altis Partners.

  • Blockchain.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Crypto Exchange Blockchain.com Hits $14B Valuation in Lightspeed-Led Funding Round

UPDATE (April 19, 07:10 UTC) : Adds details about Blockhchain.com's latest ventures and deals in the third and fourth bullet.


