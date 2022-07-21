Blockchain.com Cuts 25% Workforce Amid Crypto Bear Market

Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is cutting 25% of its workforce, equating to about 150 people, the firm said on Thursday.

The company cited the harsh bear market conditions and the need to absorb financial losses. The exchange recently revealed it was absorbing a $270 million shortfall from lending to beleaguered hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

Blockchain.com said it would be closing down its Argentina-based offices and canceling team expansion plans in several countries. Some 44% of the impacted employees are in Argentina, 26% in the U.S., 16% in the U.K., and the remaining from the rest of the world, the company said.

The reduction brings the firm’s staffing back to January 2022 levels, a representative told CoinDesk via email.

Blockchain.com has expanded rapidly in the past 16 months, growing from 150 to more than 600 staff. Bolstering its balance sheet by contracting the business means the firm can absorb the financial impact from the collapse of Three Arrows Capital, Blockchain.com representative said.

The exchange is by no means alone and many high-profile crypto companies have announced job cuts as the bear market continues to bite the crypto industry.

Blockchain.com, which is one of the oldest firms in the crypto industry, is also shrinking its institutional lending business, halting all M&A, placing a pause on efforts to expand gaming and slowing its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

The firm said its most active demand was coming from Europe, the U.S. and Africa, as opposed to Latin America. It also said it was receiving more demand from brokerage, rather than gaming.

Executive salaries and CEO compensation are also being reduced, the company representative said. Consumer revenue remains active and strong; institutional revenue is flat (but not down) and will need time to recover, he added.