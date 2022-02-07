Blockchain.com’s Global Head of Asset Management Is Leaving the Firm
Xen Baynham-Herd, global head of asset management at crypto exchange and digital wallet provider Blockchain.com, is leaving the business, CoinDesk has learned.
“The last five years at Blockchain.com have been an incredible journey,” Baynham-Herd said in emailed comments. “Now that it’s time to move on, I leave knowing the company is well on its way to execute its mission of bringing crypto to the world.”
Prior to joining Blockchain.com, Baynham-Herd had been a director at Swiss investment bank UBS in its group asset liability management team, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started his career in finance in London as a summer analyst with Wall Street giant JPMorgan.“
“Xen has been a valued member of our leadership team and we wish him the best as he focuses on his growing family and future endeavors,” a Blockchain.com spokesperson said via email.
In December, the company said it was developing a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Read more: Blockchain.com to Introduce NFT Marketplace as Interest Booms