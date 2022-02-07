Blockchain.com’s Global Head of Asset Management Is Leaving the Firm

Will Canny
·1 min read

Xen Baynham-Herd, global head of asset management at crypto exchange and digital wallet provider Blockchain.com, is leaving the business, CoinDesk has learned.

  • “The last five years at Blockchain.com have been an incredible journey,” Baynham-Herd said in emailed comments. “Now that it’s time to move on, I leave knowing the company is well on its way to execute its mission of bringing crypto to the world.”

  • Prior to joining Blockchain.com, Baynham-Herd had been a director at Swiss investment bank UBS in its group asset liability management team, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started his career in finance in London as a summer analyst with Wall Street giant JPMorgan.“

  • “Xen has been a valued member of our leadership team and we wish him the best as he focuses on his growing family and future endeavors,” a Blockchain.com spokesperson said via email.

  • In December, the company said it was developing a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Read more: Blockchain.com to Introduce NFT Marketplace as Interest Booms

