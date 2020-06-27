‘Blockchain’ and ‘cryptocurrency’ dominate active trademarks in U.S. government database

The most popular blockchain-related terms across all active trademarks in the U.S. are “Blockchain” and “Cryptocurrency,” according to The Block’s recent research findings.

The total number of “Blockchain” and “Cryptocurrency” mentions within live trademark — referring to active ones that have not been abandoned — were 2646 and 2382, respectively.

“Bitcoin,” “Initial Coin Offering,” and “Ethereum” all fall below 500 mentions each as analyzed in the chart above by The Block’s Steven Zheng.

The figures are based on a database from the Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS) created by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The USPTO database allows viewers to search for all current and previously registered trademarks within its platform.

