Blockchain Data Startup Lukka Reaches $1.3B Valuation
Crypto-asset software company Lukka has closed a Series E funding round of $110 million led by global alternative asset manager Marshall Wace that pushed its valuation up over $1.3 billion.
The funds will go toward accelerating Lukka’s global expansion strategy.
“Lukka’s comprehensive suite of reporting and analytics software and data solutions enables clients to meet a rapidly evolving set of critical needs. As crypto assets and blockchain redefine global commerce, Lukka is building the infrastructure for this future,” said Marshall Wace Portfolio Manager Steven Binetter in the announcement post.
Other investors in the round included Miami International Holdings, Summer Capital and SiriusPoint, as well as returning investors from the $53 million Series D round that closed last March, including Soros Fund Management, Liberty City Ventures, S&P Global and CPA.com, an arm of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
Founded in 2014, New York-based Lukka offers institutional-grade crypto asset data and software that helps businesses interact with crypto assets, including asset data management, transactions and downstream services. The company's customer base spans from crypto asset exchanges to institutional trading desks to CPA and accounting firms.
Last year, Lukka announced it was adding financial services firm State Street and S&P Dow Jones Indices to its customer list. The companies have both participated in Lukka funding rounds.
Read More: S&P, State Street Back $15M Investment in Crypto Data Startup Lukka