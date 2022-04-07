Blockchain-Exposed Stocks Could Show Massive Sales Growth Despite Recent Underperformance, Goldman Says

Reuters

New research may help shed light on a rare but serious blood-clotting problem associated with the COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Five unrelated people with this clotting complication, known as vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, all had unusually-structured antibodies against a protein called PF4 that is involved in blood clotting, the researchers found. Furthermore, all five had a specific version of a gene responsible for producing these antibodies, they reported on Monday on medRxiv https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.28.22272975v1 ahead of peer review.