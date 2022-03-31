Blockchain Security Firm CertiK Just Raised $88M, SEC Docs Show

Luke MacGregor
Brandy Betz
·1 min read

Blockchain cybersecurity company CertiK has raised nearly $88 million in an equity offering, according to a new regulatory filing on Thursday. CertiK declined to provide details on the filing when contacted by CoinDesk.

The date of first sale for the offering was March 23. The total amount sold in the offering was $87,999,975 from 15 investors.

CertiK offers the active monitoring platform Skynet, which detects and protects blockchains from cyberattacks. The company also offers the Security Leaderboard, a security ranking platform for blockchain protocols and decentralized finance.

Read more: Blockchain Security Firm CertiK Raises $80M at Nearly $1B Valuation

CertiK announced an $80 million funding round in December at a $1 billion valuation. The round, led by Sequoia Capital China, had been the company’s third round of financing within four months.

The timing of the latest funding round may be opportune. A $625 million exploit of Ronin, the network powering popular crypto game Axie Infinity, was disclosed earlier this week.

