Blockchain startup TRM Labs raises $60 million in Tiger Global-led round

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of cryptocurrencies
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sohini Podder and Mehnaz Yasmin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sohini Podder and Mehnaz Yasmin

(Reuters) - TRM Labs said on Tuesday it had raised $60 million in fresh capital through a funding round led by investment giant Tiger Global, becoming the latest blockchain startup in the booming crypto economy to seek funds.

The Series B round saw participation from other notable investors including Visa Inc, Jack Dorsey's Block Inc, formerly known as Square Inc, and the investment arms of Citigroup Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc and American Express Co.

TRM in June had raised $14 million in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

A surge in digital currencies this year and increased backing from major companies have propelled companies in the crypto sector to sky-high valuations in recent months, even as the industry faces scrutiny from regulators.

The San Francisco-based company was launched out of prominent Silicon Valley incubator and startup fund Y Combinator in 2019 and its team consists of threat finance experts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Secret Service and Europol.

Its intelligence platform is used by financial institutions, public agencies and cryptocurrency firms, including Circle, FTX's U.S. business and MoonPay, to detect, monitor and investigate fraud as well as financial crime within digital asset transactions.

"Crypto is growing faster than anything we've seen in our lifetimes," co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Esteban Castaño told Reuters.

TRM is in a phase to scale its business to meet the overwhelming global customer demand for its platform, Castaño said.

"In the internet of money, hack is not the loss of data. It's people losing their life savings."

TRM, which specializes in anti-money laundering and crypto compliance, is growing its business at a time when regulators around the world have been skeptical of the alternative asset class due to its potential for money laundering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TRM Labs Raises $60M as Visa, Amex Play Catch-Up on Crypto Tracking

    After Mastercard bought CipherTrace in September, American Express and Visa are throwing their weight behind TRM’s latest funding round.

  • Delta variant cases rise in Canada's Ontario, Omicron to hit 'hard and fast'

    (Reuters) -Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise across Canada's most populous province of Ontario due to the Delta variant, while Omicron "will hit us hard and fast" next year, an expert panel said on Tuesday. Ontario reported 928 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 887 cases reported on Monday. The province has so far found 21 cases of the Omicron variant, which was first detected last month in southern Africa and has since spread around the globe.

  • N.H. college student reported missing after night out drinking is found dead

    A University of New Hampshire student who was reported missing Saturday after a night out drinking with friends was found dead, authorities said.

  • Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

    The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors' use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it says is a vulnerability in the real estate market. Currently, title insurance companies in just 12 metropolitan areas are required to file reports identifying people who make all-cash purchases of residential real estate through shell companies if the transaction exceeds $300,000.

  • Early Reports on Omicron Variant Are ‘Encouraging,’ Fauci Says

    Early indications about the severity of the new Omicron coronavirus variant are “encouraging,” President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said on Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said that while it remains too early to draw any conclusions, preliminary reports suggest that the Omicron strain might result in less severe Covid infections compared with the Delta variant, which is now the dominant one in the U.S. Thus far, it doesn’t look like there’s a great degree of severity to it, Fauci said in an interview on CNN’s State of the Union.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the huge free cash flow — with inflation at a 31-year high, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Goldman Sachs Has Bad News for Investors Rushing to Buy the Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is issuing words of caution for dip buyers plunging back into stocks: The December volatility breakout has room to run -- and risk gauges aren’t yet flashing buy signals.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New

  • AT&T's (T) CEO Provides Business Update to Shareholders

    AT&T's (T) postpaid phone average revenue per user in 2022 is expected to remain stable year over year.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With a $30 Trillion Metaverse Market on the Way

    Fortunes will likely be made with the metaverse. Investing in these stocks is a great way to get started.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Rising inflation is wreaking havoc on many high-growth stocks as investors fret over higher costs and reduced future valuations. Higher interest rates, which counter inflation, are also sparking fears of an economic slowdown and causing investors to rotate from dividend stocks toward lower-risk bonds. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) only pays a forward dividend yield of 0.5%, but its low payout ratio of 15% indicates there's still plenty of room for much higher payments.

  • EV automaker Lucid Group under investigation by SEC

    Lucid Group has been subpoenaed by securities regulators investigating the electric automaker's merger that enabled it to become a publicly traded company. Lucid said in a regulatory filing Monday morning that the Securities and Exchange Commission requested certain documents related to its investigation. "Although there is no assurance as to the scope or outcome of this matter, the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements," Lucid's regulatory filing says.

  • Why Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth Are Glowing Green

    Analysts at investment bank Wells Fargo initiated coverage across the sector, warning of overvaluation among marijuana companies and suggesting investors turn their attention to hydroponics suppliers instead -- but marijuana stocks leapt higher anyway. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are gaining 4.6%, and both Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are up 7.1% each. The focus of Wells Fargo's ire this morning is the last company on that list -- Canopy Growth.

  • 3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks in This Chaotic Market

    U.S. equities have reversed course this month because of inflationary pressures, the omicron variant, and year-end tax-loss harvesting. Dividend stocks are always worth owning as part of a well-rounded portfolio. Equities that dole out regular dividends to shareholders, after all, can smooth out the rough patches during volatile periods in the market.

  • JPMorgan’s 3 Stock Picks With Over 45% Upside Potential

    After the turmoil of the past two years, it’s time to take stock of the state of the markets, of national economies, of the corona pandemic, and of what it all means for investors. It’s a lot to bite off, but banking giant JPMorgan, in a new report, tackles just these issues. It’s far more than we can take on here in detail, but we can look at a summary of important points. For starters, the corona crisis has proven itself highly unpredictable, but investors are used to it now. Current indicatio

  • These 5G Stocks Can Crush the Market in 2022, and They're Cheap Right Now

    The fifth-generation (5G) wireless market has been a happy hunting ground for investors in 2021, as evident from the 18%-plus gains scored by the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF that invests in stocks of companies involved in the rollout of 5G infrastructure and services. The New Year could turn out to be another solid one for 5G stocks as spending on 5G wireless infrastructure is expected to rise in 2022, while the number of 5G-enabled smartphones is also expected to jump higher. According to Gartner, 5G wireless network infrastructure spending could increase to $23.2 billion next year from 2021's estimate of $19.1 billion.

  • Trump SPAC stock falls on news of SEC probe

    Digital World Acquisition’s shares fell in trading following the news, dropping by more than 8% before bouncing back up.

  • Intel Jumps on Plans to Take Its Mobileye Car Business Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. plans to list shares of its Mobileye self-driving car business by the middle of next year, letting the chipmaker capitalize on its investment in a burgeoning industry. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee

  • As Vanguard pushes into private equity, some fans get queasy

    Vanguard built its reputation on democratizing investing, bringing institutional products to the masses and doing so cheaply. Its retail-investor-friendly moves – index funds and low fees — have endeared it to millions of investors. The $7 trillion asset manager began providing institutional clients – pension funds, endowments and the like – access to private-equity investments in 2020 through HarbourVest Partners, an $85 billion, independent global private markets investment firm.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once offered this advice: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don't work out." With that in mind, I think Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) are well positioned to grow fivefold or more over the next decade, a pace that would turn $200,000 into at least $1 million. For over thirty years, financial institutions have relied on the FICO score -- a three digit number that considers just 12 to 20 variables -- in order to determine who qualifies for a loan and at what interest rate.

  • FTSE 100 recovers omicron losses as miners lead bounce back

    The FTSE has fully recovered from the discovery of the omicron variant, rising again as mining stocks got a boost from a Chinese plan for more economic stimulus.