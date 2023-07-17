‘Blocked from leaving the ocean’. SC man arrested for sex crime against a boy at the beach

A 56-year-old Myrtle Beach man is accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old child he encountered at the beach Sunday, according to a police report.

Kenneth Brian Moorehead was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police July 15 and charged with kidnapping and third degree sex/criminal sexual conduct with minor and attempt of lewd act.

Police received a report about 12:30 p.m. that a man was touching children on the beach at 69th Avenue North, a police report said. When officers arrived, it was found that Moorehead allegedly blocked a child from leaving the ocean and “he felt as though he couldn’t get away from him until a witness intervened.”

Police found during the investigation that Moorehead had allegedly touched the boy on the arm, leg and groin area of his body. The child did not know Moorehead, the report said.

Moorehead was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where he was still incarcerated Monday morning.