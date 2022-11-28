BlockFi is crypto’s next domino to fall, as it files for bankruptcy

Scott Nover
·2 min read

The cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has filed for bankruptcy.

BlockFi is the latest domino to fall in the aftermath of the liquidity crisis and meltdown at FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, which had recently propped up BlockFi with a loan and had an option to buy the company.

Read more

FTX is now under multiple US federal investigations for mismanaging customer deposits and sending cash to its hedge fund Alameda Research to place risky bets on its behalf. Both FTX and Alameda Research filed for bankruptcy this month.

“With the collapse of FTX, the BlockFi management team and board of directors immediately took action to protect clients and the Company,” wrote Mark Renzi of Berkeley Research Group, BlockFi’s financial advisor, in a press release announcing the lender’s own Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was filed Nov. 28 in New Jersey. While BlockFi owes money to FTX, those “recoveries…will be delayed” due to FTX’s own bankruptcy, he added.

According to court documents, BlockFi owes $275 million to FTX, which is its largest creditor after Ankura Trust Company. Ankura, which it owes $729 million, serves as the trustee to BlockFi’s interest-bearing accounts.

Most of BlockFi’s large creditors are unnamed clients, but also listed is a $30 million settlement it owes the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In February, the SEC charged BlockFi with failing to register offers of its retail crypto lending product, saying its high-yield accounts violated federal securities laws. BlockFi settled and agreed to register with the agency.

FTX isn’t crypto’s savior anymore

/In/ For much of the past six months, FTX had acted as the savior of the crypto industry, which has struggled through a crypto “winter” amid rising interest rates and declining performance in the traditional stock market. It promised to buy up failing crypto firms, including BlockFi, which it gave a $400 million revolving credit facility in September, just two months ago.

After FTX collapsed in early November, BlockFi said it would seek a new buyer—and that if one couldn’t be found, it would resort to staff layoffs and bankruptcy. The company halted customer withdrawals on Nov. 11, the same day FTX filed for bankruptcy.

More from Quartz

Sign up for Quartz's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    This past year has been hectic for the crypto lending platform BlockFi, and today is no different as the company shared an announcement that it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. Bain Capital Ventures, partners of DST Global, Pomp Investments and Tiger Global co-led the round with participation from a number of other firms.

  • Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy in wake of FTX fold

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report news that BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey as the FTX collapse continues to ripple throughout the crypto space.

  • Centralized Crypto Exchanges Will Remain Dominant Despite FTX Collapse: JPMorgan

    DeFi protocols rely heavily on centralized exchanges to be able to function and it would likely take a long time until price discovery shifts from centralized to decentralized exchanges, JPMorgan said.

  • Major Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Says Client Data Breached

    The exchange claimed the breached personal data wasn't likely seen "by the bad actor” and customers' assets are “secure in cold storage and are not at risk.”

  • Central Banks and Bitcoin: Closer Than You Think

    Not all will survive, but those that do will have the potential to impact the entire spectrum of economic influence – from individual savers to professional investors, from merchants to financial institutions, from local communities to central banks. While we do not yet have clear examples of central banks embracing crypto, it’s not far off. It’s tragically ironic that after a period of the sharpest increase of U.S. money supply in history, nations around the world are suffering an acute shortage of dollars.

  • BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as Latest Crypto Casualty

    Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, making it the latest major digital assets company to fail since FTX, with which BlockFi is financially intertwined.

  • Texans still in disarray two seasons into GM Nick Caserio hire

    The Houston Texans hired GM Nick Caserio to navigate the dysfunction they were currently in. Two seasons later, the Texans are still a mess.

  • BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Contagion Spreads

    BlockFi filed for bankruptcy days after suspending withdrawals last week. FTX had extended a $400 million line of credit to the lender earlier this year.

  • Shaw resigns as coach after Stanford's 35-26 loss to BYU

    Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before leaving with an ankle injury to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford on Saturday night, and Cardinal coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the game. After arriving unusually late for his postgame news conference, Shaw said he told his team in the locker room he was stepping down. “It’s been a great run,” Shaw said.

  • Russia won't stop strikes until it runs out of missiles, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says

    KYIV/KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Ukrainians to expect another brutal week of cold and darkness ahead, predicting more Russian attacks on infrastructure which would not stop until Moscow runs out of missiles. Russia has been launching massive missile bombardments on Ukraine's energy infrastructure roughly weekly since early October, with each attack having greater impact than the last as damage accumulates and winter sets in. In an overnight address, Zelenskiy said he expected new attacks this week that could be as bad as last week's, the worst yet, which left millions of people with no heat, water or power.

  • At $14,999, Will This 1986 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat Rope You In?

    Today’s Nice Price or No Dice F-150 was dubbed the “Bullnose” for the way its grille cants into the hood. This one also happens to be the model’s fanciest edition. Let’s see if that makes its price a deal, or if it’s just a load of bull.

  • Aaron Jones pays homage to Kobe Bryant by wearing his No. 33 high school basketball jersey ahead of Packers-Eagles game

    Packers running back Aaron Jones paid respects to another number 33 and Philadelphia legend ahead of the "Sunday Night Football" game.

  • Best cheap laptop deals for Cyber Monday 2022

    Everyone knows why Chromebooks have become so popular. Yes, Google’s Chrome platform is fast and smooth. And of course, it’s great that you can run all your favorite Android apps right on your laptop. But the real reason is affordability. Want a great example? Just head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find so … The post Best cheap laptop deals for Cyber Monday 2022 appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can

    The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the […]

  • Dover Stock Flashing Strength; Tops 50-Day, 200-Day Lines

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Dover stock shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Man fired for failing to be ‘fun’ at work wins compensation lawsuit

    "Mr. T" refused to comply with Cubik Partners' “fun” values that the court said involved engaging in excessive drinking and other problematic behaviors.

  • National Grid avoids activating emergency blackout plan despite tight energy supply - live updates

    National Grid was poised to pay households to cut their power demand tomorrow to avert power cuts as it prepared to activate its winter emergency electricity plan for the first time.

  • Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after season-ending loss to BYU

    Shaw went 96-54 in his time at Stanford, though the Cardinal haven't posted more than four wins in a season since 2018.

  • The Tesla Model 3 is Finally Getting an Update

    EV automaker Tesla is preparing to update its Model 3 sedan, Hyundai has plans to build a multi-billion dollar battery plant here in the U.S. and Vietnamese car maker VinFast has shipped its first car to America. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, November 28, 2022.

  • Texans WR Brandin Cooks says game slipped away ‘the moment we came out’ against the Dolphins

    Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks says the offense started to feel the game slip away the moment they stepped on the field with the Miami Dolphins.