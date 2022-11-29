Crypto Lender BlockFi Goes Bankrupt in Wake of FTX’s Fall

Crypto Lender BlockFi Goes Bankrupt in Wake of FTX’s Fall
Kevin Simauchi and Hannah Miller
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto lender BlockFi Inc. filed for bankruptcy, becoming the latest digital-asset firm to collapse in the wake of the rapid downfall of the FTX exchange and stoking worries that more corporate failures lie ahead.

Most Read from Bloomberg

BlockFi said in a statement Monday that it will use the Chapter 11 process to “focus on recovering all obligations owed to BlockFi by its counterparties, including FTX and associated corporate entities,” adding that recoveries are likely to be delayed by FTX’s own bankruptcy. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to continue operating while working out a plan to repay creditors.

The petition, filed in New Jersey, lists BlockFi’s assets and liabilities at between $1 billion and $10 billion each. The company said in the statement that it had around $257 million of cash on hand, and is starting an “internal plan to considerably reduce expenses, including labor costs.”

Citing “a lack of clarity” over the status of bankrupt FTX and Alameda Research, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company earlier halted withdrawals and said it was exploring “all options” with outside advisers.

Following investigations into FTX by the US Securities Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission over potential misuse of customer funds, it became unclear to BlockFi where funding for a credit line from FTX US and collateral on loans to Alameda, which included Robinhood Markets Inc. stock, came from, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. BlockFi had also been in the process of shifting over its assets over to FTX for custody, but the majority of the assets had not been moved prior to FTX’s collapse.

FTX US is listed in the company’s petition as one of its top unsecured creditors, with a $275 million loan.

The company’s largest unsecured creditor, Ankura Trust Company, is owed about $729 million, according to the petition. Ankura acts as a trustee for BlockFi’s interest-bearing crypto accounts, according to its website.

“BlockFi’s Chapter 11 restructuring underscores significant asset contagion risks associated with the crypto ecosystem, and, potentially, deficient risk management processes,” said Monsur Hussain, senior director of Financial Institutions at Fitch Ratings. He said that that these restructuring processes can be “notoriously lengthy” and noted that creditors owed money by Mt. Gox are only getting closer to be paid eight years after the Bitcoin exchange failed.

BlockFi’s bankruptcy shares similarities with that of FTX, according to Eric Snyder, partner and chairman of the bankruptcy department at law firm Wilk Auslander. He said in an interview that in both filings, the names of many of the key creditors have not been disclosed, which is unusual in a bankruptcy filing. Snyder also said that it will take a while to determine the total amount of money owed to creditors in both cases.

BlockFi was founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez and in its early days had backing from influential Wall Street investors like Mike Novogratz and, later on, Valar Ventures, a Peter Thiel-backed venture fund as well as Winklevoss Capital, among others. Valar was one of BlockFi’s largest shareholders with a 19% stake, the bankruptcy filings show. BlockFi made waves in 2019 when it began providing interest-bearing accounts with returns paid in Bitcoin and Ether, with its program attracting millions of dollars in deposits right away.

The company grew during the pandemic years and had offices in New York, New Jersey, Singapore, Poland and Argentina, according to its website. Co-founder Prince in a March 2021 interview with Bloomberg said BlockFi was using proceeds from a $350-million funding round to expand into new markets and fund new products. Bain Capital Ventures and Tiger Global were among the investors in the that round.

Originally valued at $3 billion in March 2021, BlockFi looked to raise money at a reduced valuation of about $1 billion in June. The firm also faced scrutiny from financial regulators over its interest-bearing accounts and agreed to pay $100 million in penalties to the SEC and several US states in February. The SEC is listed on the bankruptcy filing as BlockFi’s fourth-largest creditor, with $30 million owed to the agency.

BlockFi worked with FTX US after it took an $80 million hit from the bad debt of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which imploded after the TerraUSD stablecoin wipeout in May.

The company had significant exposure to the empire of companies founded by former FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried. The company received a $400 million credit line from FTX US in an agreement that also gave the company the option to acquire BlockFi through a bailout orchestrated by Bankman-Fried over the summer. BlockFi also had collateralized loans to Alameda Research, the trading firm co-founded by Bankman-Fried.

The company is the latest crypto firm to seek bankruptcy amid a prolonged slump in digital asset prices. Lenders Celsius Network LLC and Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. also filed for court protection this year. Crypto brokerage Genesis is struggling to raise at least $1 billion in fresh capital and has warned potential investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy if its efforts fall short, Bloomberg reported last week.

BlockFi sold about $239 million of its own cryptocurrency and warned almost 250 workers that they would lose their jobs in the run-up to its bankruptcy filing, court papers show.

The case is BlockFi Inc., 22-19361, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey (Trenton).

--With assistance from Jeremy Hill, Vildana Hajric and Emily Nicolle.

(Updates with Genesis’s travails in the 15th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Markets: Top 10 crypto fall as BlockFi enters bankruptcy, macroeconomic concerns spread

    Bitcoin and Ether fell in Tuesday morning trading in Asia as U.S.-based crypto lender Blockfi filed for bankruptcy overnight in what is seen as another casualty of the collapse of the FTX exchange this month.

  • Crypto lender BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid FTX fallout

    BlockFi had financial ties with FTX, the collapse of which put it in a precarious situation.

  • A century-old Craftsman in L.A. is used as a blueprint for a new ADU

    Nestled behind a 100-year-old Craftsman in L.A., a 700-square-foot ADU mirrors the home's period charm and provides housing for an office and extended family.

  • Bitcoin Booster Peter Thiel Takes a Hit in BlockFi Bankruptcy

    The tech investor’s Valar Ventures had a 19% stake in the crypto lender, according to documents filed with the bankruptcy court.

  • Collapsed crypto exchange FTX to resume salary payments

    The relief includes cash payments with respect to both pre-petition and post-petition periods, subject to limits established by the orders of the Bankruptcy Court. "With the Court's approval of our First Day motions and the work being done on global cash management, I am pleased that the FTX group is resuming ordinary course cash payments of salaries and benefits to our remaining employees around the world," Chief Executive John Ray said in a statement. Last week, at the troubled crypto exchange's first bankruptcy hearing attorneys said FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and detailed on going challenges such as hacks and substantial missing assets.

  • Crypto Lender BlockFi Follows FTX Into Bankruptcy

    Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, making it the latest major digital assets company to fail since FTX, with which BlockFi is financially intertwined.

  • Fed’s Bullard Says Markets Underestimating Chances of Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said financial markets are underestimating the chances that policymakers will need to be more aggressive next year in raising interest rates to curb inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next Recession“There is still a heavy degree” of expectations that inflatio

  • China Stocks Defy US Gloom on Optimism Over Earnings, Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US rose Monday, bucking a broad market selloff, amid stronger-than-expected earnings, newly-announced housing support measures and speculation that nationwide protests could hasten a shift away from Covid Zero policies.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe Nasdaq Golden Dragon China

  • Fed’s Brainard Says String Of Supply Shocks Keeps Inflation Risks High

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said US central bankers must lean against the risk of inflation expectations rising above the 2% target in a world where inflation may be less stable than in recent decades.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next Recession“In the presence of a protracted series of supply shocks and hig

  • Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports

    A week before Thanksgiving break, Whittier College announced it would end its NCAA Division III football, lacrosse and golf programs.

  • Investor conned in FTX crypto scandal pursuing legal action against Sam Bankman-Fried: ‘He committed fraud’

    Crypto investor Evan Singh Luthra argues FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should "already be in jail" for committing "outright fraud" and other crimes with users' funds.

  • Analyst Says Coinbase 'A Waste Of Time', Taylor Swift's Concert Fiasco Under DOJ Probe, Shopify Clocks Record Black Friday Sales: Top Stories Monday, Nov. 28

    CNBC After FTX Collapse, 'Crypto Is Dead' And Coinbase' A Waste Of Time:' Mizuho Analyst Dan Dolev, a Mizuho Americas analyst, believes that crypto may be finished after the recent troubles at FTX (FTT/USD), a bankrupt crypto exchange. Dolev said in an interview with CNBC that he thinks "crypto is dead" and "investing in Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is just a waste of time." Wall Street Journal Did AOC Prompt A Justice Department Investigation Over A Taylor Swift Concert? The U.S. Justice Department

  • BlockFi files for bankruptcy, latest crypto company to fail

    Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, the latest casualty of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. New Jersey-based BlockFi had been struggling for much of this year but was given a lifeline this summer in the form of an FTX line of credit. FTX's own bankruptcy, however, all but sealed BlockFi's financial fate.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Looming S&P 500 Bear Case Sees 15% Drop on Fed Balance-Sheet Unwind

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls getting comfortable with Federal Reserve rate-hike policy have another threat to contend with, one that a team at Morgan Stanley says has the potential to send stocks to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionIt’s the unwinding of a decade-old program to flood the economy with cash, known colloquial

  • PHOTOS: Inside the $3 million DC townhouse where FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's brother hosted parties for his COVID-19 nonprofit

    Sam Bankman-Fried's younger brother threw cocktail parties for DC's biggest politicians in the multimillion dollar townhouse prior to FTX's collapse.

  • Google Play Fee Suit by Consumers Grows to 21 Million Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Google now faces more than 21 million customers, instead of just a handful, in a lawsuit alleging its app store collects exorbitant fees.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionA federal judge exponentially increased the Alphabet Inc. unit’s damages exposure by granting class-action status Monday in a suit alleging t

  • This Furniture Company Laid Off 2,700 Workers Via Text, Days Before Thanksgiving

    A Mississippi-based furniture company, United Furniture Industries, has become a bad Samaritan for its employees just before Thanksgiving. The company fired almost 2,700 employees in text messages and emails. The company’s employees, spread across North Carolina, Mississippi, and California, were unemployed before Thanksgiving. "At the instruction of the board of directors, we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the difficult de

  • Eisai, Biogen Plunge After Report of Second Death in Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Drug Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Eisai Co shares fell the most in about 16 months following a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease it’s developing with Biogen Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage

  • Lawsuit against Google over app store competition gets class-action designation

    A U.S. judge in California on Monday allowed litigation against Alphabet Inc's Google to proceed as a consumer class action of 21 million individuals who accuse the company of violating U.S. anti-competition laws in how it runs its Google Play app store. U.S. District Judge James Donato said in a 27-page order that the plaintiffs had established the legal elements of "commonality" and other factors to form a class action that alleges anticompetitive business practices. The class members are Google Play Store individual consumers in 12 states, including Ohio, Michigan and Georgia, in addition to American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.