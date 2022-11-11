BlockFi Pausing Withdrawals in Wake of FTX, Alameda Collapse

Jason Nelson
·3 min read

The collapse of FTX continues to reverberate from coast to coast, with New Jersey-based exchange BlockFi—bailed out by FTX in June—notifying customers that it will be "limiting platform activity,” and California state regulators announcing a probe.

“We, like the rest of the world, found out about this situation through Twitter,” BlockFi wrote in a letter posted to the social media site late Thursday. “We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda.”

BlockFi says that given the lack of clarity on the status of FTX, FTX US, and Alameda, "we are not able to operate business as usual." As a result, platform activity—including withdrawals—will be limited. The firm also discouraged customers from making deposits to hosted wallets and interest accounts.

While the BlockFi promised to communicate as frequently as possible, it acknowledged that it will be less frequent than its clients and stakeholders are used to.

Can BlockFi Be Trusted with Your Bitcoin?

In July, BlockFi offered employees buyouts to reduce headcount after cutting 20% of its staff the month before. These buyouts came weeks after finalizing a $400 million loan and potential acquisition terms with FTX in June.

BlockFi claimed to have a strong balance sheet at the time, calling itself well-positioned for long-term stability.

“This credit facility agreement with FTX provides BlockFi with access to capital that further bolsters our balance sheet and platform strength,” BlockFi tweeted.

SEC, CFTC, DOJ Investigating FTX: Reports

BlockFi’s announcement came just hours after California’s financial protection agency became the latest entity—behind Texas, New Jersey, and the SEC—to open investigations into FTX.

“We encourage consumers to be aware of the risks of investing in volatile crypto assets,” the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation wrote. “Consumers and investors must be aware that crypto assets are high-risk investments and should not expect to be reimbursed for any losses.”

The agency warned investors that many crypto asset providers, including FTX, may not have adequately disclosed the risks customers face when they deposit assets onto these platforms.

“Crypto asset providers are not governed by the same rules and protections as banks and credit unions, which are required to have deposit insurance,” the agency said, adding that it takes its oversight responsibility very seriously.

“We expect any person offering securities, loans, or other financial services in California to comply with our financial laws,” they said.

In its heyday, BlockFi’s high yield rates were a tempting lure for DeFi degens looking for passive income. Customers were offered up to 9.3% APY (annual percentage yield) on certain cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

 

Recommended Stories

  • BlockFi Halts Withdrawals in Fresh Contagion From FTX Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis sparked by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire ensnared BlockFi, a troubled crypto lender once worth $3 billion but which is now unable to operate business as usual.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-C

  • California financial regulator launches probe into FTX

    The state of California has launched an investigation into the 'apparent failure' of crypto asset platform FTX.

  • Troubled crypto exchange FTX investigated by US regulators over customer funds

    Crypto trading behemoth FTX fell from grace this week after the exchange experienced a liquidity crunch and agreed to give its rival, Binance, the option to purchase the company's non-U.S. operations in what appears to be a bailout. Now, U.S. regulators are looking into whether FTX potentially mishandled customer funds on its platform, sources told Bloomberg. In addition to the liquidity crisis itself, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are investigating FTX's relationship with its sister entity Alameda Research as well as with FTX US.

  • FTX Assets Frozen by Bahamian Regulator

    The Bahamas Securities Commission said it was a “prudent course of action” to “preserve assets and stabilize the company.”

  • China certifies Embraer jet that could take on homegrown model

    BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that China's aviation regulator had certified its E190-E2 regional jet for operations in the country, a move that would allow it to compete against China's homegrown ARJ21 regional jet. China had been slow to certify the latest generation of Western jets and turboprops that compete against domestic-made equivalents, though this week the ATR42-600 turboprop also was granted certification during Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai. The E190-E2, a more fuel-efficient of the older E190 that already operates in China, can seat up to 114 passengers and was certified in Brazil, the United States and Europe in 2018.

  • RIP to FTX?

    To begin, we gave you a rundown of WTF just happened with the beef between two of the largest crypto exchanges in the world and how Sam Bankman-Fried’s storied exchange fell so far so fast, bringing down investors, cryptocurrencies and other companies in the space tumbling down with it. Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. Once we ran through the background behind the situation that’s been unfolding in real-time this week, we shared our thoughts on the massive implications this fiasco might have for the rest of the crypto industry, from venture capitalists and startups to regulation across the globe.

  • FTX US warns user trading could be halted ‘in a few days’

    Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is insulated from FTX.com's liquidity crunch, but the American-based platform could freeze trading in the next few days.

  • Insiders who bought into Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 23%

    Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( ASX:CU6 ) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last...

  • Washington, D.C.’s Buddy Sam Bankman-Fried Has Some Explaining to Do

    The genial, mysterious “billionaire” from the digital assets world, who said he wanted his industry to be regulated as soon as possible, had become the leading voice for crypto in Washington. But in a single turbulent Tuesday, Sam Bankman-Fried's status evaporated.

  • FTX Collapse Sparks Alarm From US Lawmakers

    A number of lawmakers have called for investigations or clearer regulation in the wake of FTX's sudden collapse.

  • Bahamas Freezes FTX Assets, Calls for Liquidator

    The Securities Commission of the Bahamas, to which FTX relocated last year, issued the order.

  • US Justice Department, Regulators Contacted Binance on FTX Talks: Source

    Binance has heard from U.S. agencies and European authorities on its recent interactions with floundering FTX.

  • China reports 10,729 new COVID cases for Nov 10 vs 9,005 a day earlier

    China reported 10,729 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 10, of which 1,209 were symptomatic and 9,520 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That is compared with 9,005 new cases a day earlier – 1,185 symptomatic and 7,820 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding imported infections, China reported 10,535 new local cases, of which 1,150 were symptomatic and 9,385 were asymptomatic, up from 8,824 a day earlier.

  • Despite FTX collapse, some investors are still as bullish as ever on the future of the crypto industry

    Venture capitalists and investors are rethinking what it means to invest in crypto companies after a possible deal between two of the world largest crypto exchanges, FTX and Binance, collapsed Wednesday, but despite the shocking nature of the ordeal, many are continuing business as usual. To recap, after a stunning announcement that he had signed a non-binding letter of intent to buy FTX on Tuesday, Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, said Wednesday that Binance will walk away from the deal “as a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations.”

  • Palestinians join huge Fatah rally in Gaza Strip amid rift

    Turning a huge park in Gaza City into a sea of yellow flags, tens of thousands of Palestinians on Thursday commemorated the anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat — a rare public show of support for the Fatah faction in the heartland of its Islamist rival Hamas. The rally passed without incident, though Gaza's militant Hamas rulers have in the past blocked and violently dispersed demonstrations in solidarity with President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party.

  • ‘I’m sorry’: Sam Bankman-Fried apologizes over FTX collapse in 22 tweets

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried apologizing to investors via Twitter after Binance's acquisition of the crypto exchange fell through.

  • El Salvador President Denies Storing Bitcoin on FTX: Binance CEO

    Rumors spread earlier that El Salvador was holding its Bitcoin on the collapsing exchange.

  • FTX’s affiliated trading firm Alameda appears to have shorted Tether

    Alameda Research, a crypto trading firm affiliated with embattled crypto exchange FTX, appeared to have shorted dollar-pegged stablecoin Tether on Thursday, according to blockchain data.

  • Twitter Buyout Loans Get Bid at 60 Cents as Banks Sound Out Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks that lent $13 billion to help fund Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter Inc. have been quietly sounding out hedge funds and other asset managers for their interest in a chunk of the buyout debt at deeply discounted prices.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downsh

  • British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:BAT) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.7x British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad ( KLSE:BAT ) may be...