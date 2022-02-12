BlockFi Will Pay $100M, Halt High-Yield Offering in Settlement With SEC, State Regulators: Report

Crypto lender BlockFi will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) $50 million and cease offering its high yield lending product as part of a settlement into an ongoing investigation into whether the product is a securities offering, according to a published report.

BlockFi will also pay another $50 million to various state regulators, according to the report by Bloomberg, which first reported the news late Friday.

The company has been under investigation since at least November 2021 over the lending product, which offers yields as high as 9.5%.

The BlockFi Interest Accounts have also faced scrutiny from securities regulators in New Jersey, Texas, Kentucky, Alabama and Vermont over the offering. Several of these states planned or issued cease-and-desist orders as part of their investigations throughout 2021.

Crypto lending in general has come under close SEC scrutiny in recent months. The SEC is reportedly investigating Voyager Digital, Gemini Trust and fellow crypto lender Celsius Network.



