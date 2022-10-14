BlockTower Putting $150M Crypto Fund to Work as Valuations Return ‘Down to Earth’

Brandy Betz
·3 min read

Crypto asset manager BlockTower Capital revealed a new venture-capital arm this week and lifted the veil on a $150 million fund that opened in December and was fully subscribed in a matter of weeks. What motivated one of the original crypto-native asset-management brands to enter the VC world, and what will those investments look like amid crypto winter?

BlockTower launched the fund in stealth last winter as part of a “show-don’t-tell” ethos that’s also represented in the firm’s sparse website and corporate Twitter account. Limited partners that invested in the vehicle included insurance giant MassMutual, French-government-backed Bpifrance and the Teachers Retirement System of Texas. Early investments for the fund include layer 1 blockchain Aptos and institutional finance network Maple Finance.

The new venture-capital arm is led by general partner Thomas Klocanas, a veteran of investment firm White Star Capital.

“We wanted to have something to announce more than just that we raised money,” Klocanas told CoinDesk in an interview. “Here we are 10 months later with a fully fledged team that we’re super proud to reveal to the world, a network of venture partners that will be announcing in the coming weeks, a portfolio of a couple of projects and a vision we have now validated with our portfolio.”

Origin story

BlockTower was founded in 2017 by Ari Paul – who previously managed the portfolio of the University of Chicago – and former Goldman Sachs vice president Matthew Goetz. The Miami-based firm has historically invested across three strategies, including an active trading flagship fund offering exposure to liquid crypto assets, a market-neutral fund and a credit vehicle backing real-world assets like fintech and auto loans.

Before this new venture fund, BlockTower had a portfolio of 40-plus projects, said Klocanas. The firm’s structure, however, meant those venture-capital deals were put in so-called side pockets, a type of account hedge funds use to separate riskier or illiquid assets. That meant the deals were on the smaller side with a shorter-term focus.

For this new fund, early investors in BlockTower (the company itself) – which included large traditional VC players – suggested the firm pursue a true venture-capital strategy, rather than just those side pocket investments.

Investment focus

The new BlockTower fund was set up to be crypto generalist, tapping into employee expertise in areas ranging from consumer crypto to decentralized finance (DeFi) to infrastructure.

“In DeFi, we’re spending a lot of time at the intersection of DeFi and credit,” Klocanas said. “We’re thinking about mobile infrastructure, about privacy infrastructure. We are starting to think about the Web3 consumer social layer. We’re super-interested in the future of decentralized governance in crypto and beyond.”

The check sizes from the fund will be in the area of $500,000 to $6 million, with BlockTower preferring to lead or co-lead the rounds. The capital will be deployed over roughly three years, a deadline that’s flexible, though BlockTower has no plans to burn through the fund in less than a year like some other crypto-focused VC firms, Klocanas said.

Venture-capital firms often provide companies with operational support, which can include intangible assistance like recruiting help or technical participation such as operating nodes on a network, and BlockTower is still formalizing strategy in that area, Klocanas said.

Bear market investing

The timing last December meant the fund raised its capital during the tail end of a bull market but is deploying during a bear market.

“I think it presents a lot of opportunity from a venture perspective. I don’t say this opportunistically,” Klocanas said. “Objectively, crypto valuations and just valuations at large were a little crazy last year. Things have come back down to earth a little.”

“We just went through a monumental hype and partial adoption phase and some of that adoption will fade because it’s people who are just here for the bull market and might get flushed out and lose interest when things temper down,” he added.

Read more: Crypto Asset Manager BlockTower Launches $150M Venture-Capital Fund

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf Mum on $2 Billion Charge

    Analysts on Wells Fargo's earnings call are pressing for more clarity about the $2 billion charge that [took a chunk out of the bank's earnings](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-2022-10-14/card/wells-fargo-profits-beat-miss-expectations-YTMcz8mBHB3SKPfACWB2). Executives aren't saying much. The bank has paid billions of dollars in regulatory penalties, customer reimbursements and lawsuit settlements since it got into hot water in 2016 for creating fake accounts. CEO Charli

  • There's a meat shortage in the U.S. right now—here are 10 meat delivery subscription boxes to shop

    Facing a meat shortage at the grocery store? The best meat subscription boxes delivering fish, beef, chicken, pork and more include Butcher Box and Crowd Cow.

  • 2 New Oncology Focused Small-Cap Biotechs to Keep an Eye On

    The biotech sector has held up better than one would expect during the carnage and volatility in the markets over the past couple of months. Towards that end, I have started to pick up some very small initial stakes in some new small-cap biotech names, and, I will highlight a couple of these. This company is early staged with a couple of drug candidates in the pipeline.

  • Kroger Breaks M&A Debt Drought With Second-Biggest Loan of 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. has lined up the second-biggest bridge financing in the investment-grade world this year to back its mega merger with Albertsons Cos., braving rising borrowing costs that have left corporate America and Wall Street dealmakers reeling.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Y

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is a mechanism that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today

    This year, more than $2 billion has been exploited from various crypto projects, with Tuesday's hack of Solana-based decentralized lending platform Mango Markets creating a tremendous amount of concern among investors. As of 2 p.m ET on Thursday, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) were down 2.6%, 1.4% and 2.9%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. This hack has resulted in Solana losing approximately one-quarter of its total value locked (TVL) on its protocol.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market

    The technology-driven Nasdaq Composite, which was largely responsible for pushing Wall Street to new highs in 2021, has really taken it on the chin. Likewise, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hasn't fared much better. What follows are three once-in-a-decade buying opportunities within the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it plunges into a bear market.

  • Getting In Cheap On Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Might Be Difficult

    Altria Group, Inc.'s ( NYSE:MO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 47.5x might make it look like a strong sell...

  • Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster

    Rosenberg blasted the Fed for raising rates when stocks are in a bear market, recession fears have spiked, and inflation pressures are waning.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Dan Loeb. To skip our analysis of Dan Loeb’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb. Daniel Seth Loeb is the CEO and […]

  • 10 Best Industrial Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best industrial dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more industrial dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Industrial Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The industrial sector has been dealing with the twin pressures of labor shortages and supply chain disruptions as macro uncertainties […]

  • Build a Cash Pile With These 3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings

    In 2022, it goes without saying that dividends have been a precious gift for investors, helping to cushion the blow from drawdowns in other positions.