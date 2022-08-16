Blodgett endorses Tucker for district attorney

Aug. 16—SALEM — Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett on Monday announced his endorsement of Rep. Paul Tucker, a Salem attorney running for district attorney in the upcoming Democratic primary election.

Blodgett is retiring after leading the Essex District Attorney's Office for 20 years.

"A successful and effective district attorney must possess managerial experience and proven administrative skills, have a criminal justice background, knowledge of the law, and be staunchly committed to public safety and victims of crime," Blodgett said in a statement.

Blodgett went on to say the next district attorney must have the requisite skill set and experience to effectively manage a budget of more than $12 million and a staff of over 170.

"Paul Tucker has this experience, having successfully managed a large public safety agency," Blodgett said. "During his over 30-year tenure in law enforcement, he partnered with the last two district attorneys in successfully investigating and prosecuting criminal cases. Throughout his career in public safety, he has been a relentless advocate and champion for the rights of crime victims. He understands that a district attorney is the only voice in the courtroom for victims.

Tucker said he was "sincerely honored" to receive Blodgett's endorsement.

"I have had the privilege of being part of the DA's prosecution team in over 1,000 cases with DA Blodgett and former DA Kevin Burke. Their strong commitment to holding criminals accountable, securing justice for victims of crime, providing services and drug treatment to nonviolent offenders, and engaging the community in crime prevention are unmatched." Tucker said. "As district attorney, I will uphold those high standards and build upon that unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice. I welcome this opportunity to put my criminal justice background, law enforcement training, and administrative and management experience to work to lead the Essex District Attorney's Office."

Tucker has been an attorney for 22 years. He has a juris doctorate in law and bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice. He is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, a college adjunct professor, and former police academy public safety instructor.

Tucker is a former Salem police chief who has managed a department of more than 100 employees and an annual budget of more than $10 million.

Tucker, a Salem Police Medal of Honor recipient, is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, the 2010 New England Law Enforcements Executive Development Seminar, and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center Advanced Narcotics Investigation.

He previously served as director of the North Shore Drug Task Force and on the board of directors for the New England Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association.

Tucker most recently served as a state representative in the 7th Essex District and sat on the Public Safety/Homeland Security, Judiciary, and Mental Health/Substance Use Disorder and Recovery committees.

He co-led the Special State Commission on Adolescent Crime. Tucker said he has worked in partnership with the district attorney, Essex County sheriff, municipal chiefs of police, and local nonprofit organizations to strengthen and improve the criminal justice system.

Blodgett, recently named 2022 Prosecutor of the Year by the National District Attorney's Association, was first elected to office in 2002. For 20 years, Blodgett he has worked to confront the opiate epidemic, domestic violence, auto insurance fraud and gun violence through prosecution, diversion and partnerships with schools, police and community leaders to fight crime, according to the statement.