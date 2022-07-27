Blodgett honored by national prosecutor organization

Jul. 27—SALEM — Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett was chosen as Distinguished Chief Prosecutor of the year by the National District Attorneys Association.

Blodgett, who is completing a fifth and final term as the county's chief law enforcement official, was presented with the award earlier this month at the group's annual luncheon in Alexandria, Virginia.

Blodgett is also a former president and vice president of the national organization, which offers training and advocacy for its 5,000 members across the country.

The organization cited Blodgett's "innovative and pragmatic approach" to the office.

"Well before the term 'progressive prosecutor' was coined, (District Attorney) Blodgett established programs and partnerships to keep people out of the criminal justice system and provide services to first-time offenders," the nomination states.

"He has remained unapologetic and steadfast in his support for crime victims and for holding violent offenders accountable without fanfare throughout his five terms," it continues.

The organization also noted his expansion of diversion programs for non-violent teens and young adults, which offer services and treatment in lieu of prosecution.

Another effort lauded by the group was Blodgett's advocacy to include animals in distress as justification for police to make an emergency entry to private property without a warrant.

And the nomination reached back to note Blodgett's oversight of multiple prosecutions dealing with auto insurance fraud in Lawrence and Lynn.

In a statement Blodgett said the recognition from his peers was "humbling."

"This award reflects on my team — a tremendous group of dedicated public servants — who fight for justice, seek to hold the guilty accountable, exonerate the innocent and, most importantly, ensure that the crime victim is heard," he wrote. "It has truly been an honor to work alongside these fine professionals."

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis