Blog: James Staley trial coverage

FORT WORTH, Texas — The defense and prosecution made opening statements in the trial of a man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in a Country Club area home Oct. 11, 2018.

James Irven Staley III sat quietly during the proceedings Monday, listening as a prosecutor described the “horror” of the allegations against him.

“This defendant smothered the life out of that sweet little boy,” Lisa Tanner, one of the prosecutors, told the jury.

Tanner read jurors electronic messages Staley wrote about Wilder, such as, ”Scumbags and (off color term) need to be culled, and he’s both.”

Tanner said Staley referred to Wilder with a racial slur in those messages, too.

“You’ll see how he felt about Wilder McDaniel,” Tanner said.

Defense attorney Mark G. Daniel told the jury that prosecutors shopped around for expert opinions in the case to support their theory that Staley suffocated Wilder.

Daniel called into question the validity of some experts and their opinions.

As for Staley, Daniel said he has a dark sense of humor and a foul mouth.

“James does not have very good judgment” and “says inappropriate things,” Daniel said.

