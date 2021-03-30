Blog post: Adoptive grandmother of missing California City toddlers pleads for help

Emma Gallegos, The Bakersfield Californian
·3 min read

Mar. 29—The adoptive grandmother of two young boys who went missing without a trace from California City this December pleaded for their return, according to a website used by the boys' extended adoptive family.

The blog post, attributed to Wanda West, the 65-year-old adoptive grandmother of missing boys Orrin and Orson West, went up on Sunday.

"I am still devastated and in disbelief more than three months later that this has happened to these innocent babies and they have not been found," the post said. "That they are not safe and sound at home with us is horrendous."

On Dec. 21, the boys' adoptive parents told police that Orson, 3, and Orrin, 4, had disappeared from their California City home while playing with sidewalk chalk in the backyard during the late afternoon.

The post attributed to Wanda West also said that the brothers' other siblings are apparently no longer in the custody of the adoptive parents.

"Less than 18 hours after their disappearance we made the heart wrenching choice to place their four brothers (my other babies) in the hands of the FBI for their protection," Wanda West, according to the post. "We had no clue what was happening or who was out there and in an instant all six of my grandchildren were gone. Out of my reach. I was shocked, hurt, worried, upset and confused."

The FBI clarified that it does not take children into custody, according to a spokesperson. Child Protective Services, as a policy, does not comment on specific cases they may or may not be involved with.

According to the blog post, Wanda West said that as worried as she is, she has one goal right now.

"I am clear that my purpose and mission is to get my babies back," the post said. "All six of them."

She begged for someone to come forward with information about what happened to Orrin and Orson, according to the website.

"God and our family has already forgiven you and you will be free from the guilt and burden I know you are carrying," the post said. "These are babies who are loved and have an entire future waiting for them to explore. Release them and yourself from this. All we want are the boys back."

The extended adoptive family of the West boys has used the website as place to ask the public for more information and also as a platform to make statements regarding a case that has become highly fraught.

The Bakersfield Police Department took over as the lead investigative agency in the case in early March.

In a video address released Monday evening, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh assured the public that the BPD, the California City Police Department, FBI and Kern County District Attorney's Office are working tirelessly to bring forth a resolution.

"No resource is being spared during these efforts," Goh said.

"I'm confident that this is a priority of our local law enforcement."

Goh added that while interest is high in Kern County and beyond, investigating agencies must be deliberate in terms of what information can be shared with the public.

"In the best interest of the boys and to protect the integrity of the investigation, law enforcement is not able to share every detail," she said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.

