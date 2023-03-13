Blog: WEEK THREE live updates for Staley trial

Editor's note: Below are updates for the third week of court proceedings beginning Monday, March 13, in James Irven Staley III's murder trial in connection with the death of 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel on Oct. 11, 2018, in Wichita Falls.

Wilder was found dead in Staley's home, and law enforcement officials suspect the child was smothered with a pillow. Staley has maintained his innocence.

The blog for Week One of testimony is here. A jury is expected to hear closing arguments and deliberate on a verdict Monday, March 13. Check the Week Two blog for live updates.

FORT WORTH, Texas — 6:15 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023: The jury is expected to hear the judge read the charge and listen to closing arguments when court proceedings begin at 9 a.m. today in the murder trial of James Irven Staley III at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center.

Staley is accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel on Oct. 11, 2018, in a Wichita Falls home. The child's mother, Amber McDaniel, found him dead on the floor of a bedroom in Staley's Country Club area home, according to testimony. Wilder was below the crib he had been put to bed in.

Senior District Judge Everett Young will read the charge, giving jurors instructions on what to consider when weighing whether to find Staley guilty or not guilty.

The charge will lay out the allegations against him and notify jurors if there are lesser included offenses they can consider.

Then jurors will hear closing arguments from the defense and prosecution. Next, they will retire to a jury room to deliberate Staley's fate. The 12 jurors must unanimously agree on a determination of guilty or not guilty to reach a verdict.

Staley is charged with first-degree murder and capital murder. It's up to the jury to decide which one if they opt to convict him. First-degree murder is punishable by to life in prison.

Since the Wichita County District Attorney's Office has waived the death penalty, Staley would be sentenced to life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder.

Staley maintains his innocence of the charges.

Nine days of testimony in the murder trial began Feb. 27 and concluded Thursday last week. Most of the testimony was for the prosecution's case. Prosecutors' theory is that Wilder was smothered with a pillow in his crib.

Then his body was moved to the floor below the crib to stage a death scene to make it look as if the child fell from the crib.

The defense put five witnesses on the stand Thursday. The defense theory is that the child attempted to get out of the crib by himself and sustained fatal injuries, perhaps a concussion.

The trial has been an emotional journey for Wilder's family members. Detailed testimony about the morning he was found dead, how he might have died and about his injuries have been part of the trial, as well as graphic autopsy photos.

Catch up on week one testimony of the trial here and on week two testimony here.

Jason Wilder McDaniel

